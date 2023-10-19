What Is Love Island Games And How Does It Work?

Love Island Games is welcoming back some familiar faces from previous years. Picture: Peacock/SG

Maya Jama has confirmed a brand new series of Love Island Games and fans can't wait. But what exactly is it? Here's how it works.

Love Island Games will be hitting our TV screens this November and with a full cast of previous Islanders from all around the globe, we can guarantee it's going to be drama.

Hosted by the beautiful Maya Jama, and filmed in Fiji, this series is nothing like we've ever seen before from Love Island as it will be way more competitive, and we're guessing, much more fiery.

Previous UK stars including Curtis Pritchard, Eyal Brooker and Megan Barton-Hanson have all agreed to take part in the show's new line up.

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island Games from what it is to how it works.

Love Island Games will air on November 1st on Peacock. Picture: Peacock

What is Love Island Games?

A spin-off to what we're used to, Maya and Iain Stirling, who will of course be on the hilarious voiceovers, are bringing us Love Island, but with a twist.

The show will see 26 former contestants from around the world - including Germany, USA and Australia - come together to fight for affection as well as win competitions.

Not taking away any of the good stuff we're used to seeing from the show, their will also be re-couplings, dumpings and bombshells.

Meet the islanders in the Love Island Games

How does Love Island Games work?

At the moment, there's been no specific details on the exact format the show will take.

However, what we do know, is those cringe and awkward Love Island challenges will now take centre stage as contestants compete against one another in both teams and in couples.

This means you don't just want to couple up with someone you fancy but also a partner who can help you win. A dilemma for sure.

So what do they win? As of yet, no prize has been confirmed but usually on Love Island the winning couple win £50,000 to share at the end of the series.

