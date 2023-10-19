When Does Love Island Games 2023 Start? Date confirmed

19 October 2023, 12:12 | Updated: 19 October 2023, 12:28

Maya Jama is excited to host her very first Love Island Games
Maya Jama is excited to host her very first Love Island Games. Picture: ITV/Peacock

Maya Jama is back for her third Love Island instalment this year but for this series, there's a huge twist as contestants compete for more than just love. Here's the start date for your diary.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island has taken over our screens in 2023 with the winter version in South Africa which saw Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan crowned winners, and the classic summer version where Sammy Root and Jess Harding won. Although sadly, they have split already.

And now, ready to take over another month of our lives, Maya Jama has confirmed Love Island Games will be starting very soon.

A whole new take on the traditional Love Island we're used to, this series will see former Islanders from all over world compete in team and couple challenges as well the usual drama that comes with re-coupling, eliminations and bombshell arrivals.

Familiar contestants from the UK will be taking part, including Megan Barton-Hanson, along with those who appeared on Love Island USA and Australia.

Here's when all the drama officially kicks off.

Summer Love Island finalists 2023
Love Island has already given fans a winter and summer version of the show in 2023. Picture: ITV

When Doe Love Island Games 2023 Start?

One thing we know about autumn is that it brings good TV and Love Island Games definitely wanted to get involved in that schedule.

Maya confirmed in October the show would be starting on November 1st.

Maya - who recently reconciled with ex Stormzy - confirmed she would be hosting the show. She wrote on Instagram: "WOI. We’re going GLOBAL!!????????????

"Over the moon to be hosting my first international show on @peacock @loveislandusa … which of your faves do you wanna see involved?"

Meet the islanders in the Love Island Games

How can you watch Love Island Games?

Unlike all the other Love Island series, this one will be shown exclusively on channel, Peacock.

It will be on six days a week just like the normal show.

