Kai Fagan And Sanam Harrinanan Win Winter Love Island 2023

Kai and Sanam are the winter Love Island 2023 winners. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan are the winners of Love Island 2023!

Host Maya Jama announced the news during the final of series 9 on Monday night following a public vote.

The final episode was a heartfelt one as we witnessed the final four couples enjoy their final day together in the villa as they got dressed to the nines and read emotional speeches to their partners.

The episode wrapped with Kai and Sanam receiving the grand £50K cash prize.

The Love Island 2023 finalists. Picture: ITV2

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins came in second place to Kai and Sanam, whilst Tom Clare and Samie Elishi came in third place.

Meanwhile, Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga came in fourth place.

Fans rushed online to share their thoughts on the winning couple of series 9, and everyone seemed over the moon with the queen and king of winter Love Island 2023.

One fan wrote: "I’m soo pleased for Kai and Sanam," whilst a second added: "Kai and Sanam. No one deserved it more."

Series 9 had more than its fair share of ups and downs and drama-filled episodes, from the feuds between Olivia Hawkins and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown to the Casa Amor drama that rocked the villa.

Samie and Tom were finalists in Love Island 2023. Picture: ITV2

The Love Island series 9 final took place on Monday 13 March. Picture: ITV2

A lot of situations were addressed during Movie Night too, including scenes about Tanya's love triangle with Martin Akinola and Shaq.

We also saw an array of hilarious challenges take place, from the talent show to the baby challenge.

Series 10 will return this summer, with host Maya expected to return to the Mallorca villa alongside a new batch of islanders.

There have also been rumours that bosses are reportedly ‘in talks’ for an all-star series to take place next year, with some former islander faves to be signed up from Maura Higgins to Kady McDermott.

Of course, this is yet to be confirmed by ITV just yet but at least we have the summer series to look forward to as we say goodbye to seeing our series 9 contestants on our screens each night!

