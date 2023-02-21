Love Island 'In Talks' To Launch All Stars Version Of The Show

21 February 2023, 10:56

Is Love Island: All Stars just around the corner?
Is Love Island: All Stars just around the corner? Picture: ITV

By Savannah Roberts

Love Island could be launching an all-stars edition next year that would feature some of the most iconic Islanders from the show's history...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island is reportedly working on bringing an 'All Stars' version of the iconic dating series to ITV.

Bosses of the show are reportedly working on bringing a new season that will incorporate many familiar faces that are certainly no strangers to the villa.

When Is Movie Night On Love Island 2023?

Love Island Host Maya Jama’s Being Praised For Making A Change To The Recouplings

Fans have long campaigned for Love Island: All Stars, and with there being nine seasons of the UK reality series so far, there are hundreds of ex-Islanders to choose from – who's ready to give love in the villa another shot?

Reports whir that the revamped show is currently in the pipeline and could arrive on screens as early as next year!

ITV bosses are working on an all-stars season
ITV bosses are working on an all-stars season. Picture: ITV

So far big names have been attached to the rumoured project, most notably series five star (and fan-favourite contestant) Maura Higgins has been slated to sign on.

The likes of Kady McDermott from season two and Sophie Piper from season six have also been mentioned during production's 'talks'.

A source revealed to the tabloids: "Love Island All Stars is in development at ITV and it is a concept they have been talking about.

"This summer's series marks the tenth series of the show and ITV thinks there is an appetite for the concept," the insider said.

Maya Jama is to host a potential revamped series next year
Maya Jama is to host a potential revamped series next year. Picture: ITV
Maura Higgins is rumoured to be producer's top choice
Maura Higgins is rumoured to be producer's top choice. Picture: ITV

By the end of 2023, Love Island UK will boast eight summer series and two winter ones, so the Islander hall of fame is a pretty long one!

They continued: "The plan would be to invite some of the sexiest and most successful former islanders to see if they can find love for a second time around."

The news comes after I'm A Celebrity announced their all-stars spin-off series, it's alleged that ITV will be paying attention to how it performs before giving Love Island the green light.

