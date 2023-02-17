Love Island Host Maya Jama’s Being Praised For Making A Change To The Recouplings

17 February 2023, 12:30

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island viewers noticed a small change in the format of the show on Thursday night when the contestants returned from Casa Amor and Maya Jama hosted the recoupling.

Maya Jama is being praised for asking the couples their individual opinions after returning to the main villa from Casa Amor.

A few of the reunions turned heated after some Love Islanders had their heads turned, with Olivia Hawkins left furious when she saw Kai Fagan had recoupled with Sanam Harrinanan, despite the fact she returned in a new couple herself, with bombshell Maxwell Samuda.

There was also a lot of tears after Will Young confessed to Jessie Wynter he kissed one of the bombshells.

Who Has Left Love Island? All The Dumped 2023 Contestants So Far

Through it all Maya ensured every contestant had their opinion heard, even asking the bombshells if they had anything they wanted to get off their chest.

Maya Jama made sure to ask every contestant if they stayed loyal during Casa Amor
Maya Jama made sure to ask every contestant if they stayed loyal during Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2
Shaq Muhammad was left heartbroken after Tanya recoupled
Shaq Muhammad was left heartbroken after Tanya recoupled. Picture: ITV2
Most of the Casa Amor bombshells were sent home
Most of the Casa Amor bombshells were sent home. Picture: ITV2

The new Love Island host didn’t hide her feelings from her face either, especially after Tanya Manhenga returned with Martin Akinola on her arm days after she and Shaq Muhammad said ‘I love you’ to each other.

And fans loved every minute of Maya’s involvement.

Will Young and Jessie Wynter had an emotional reunion
Will Young and Jessie Wynter had an emotional reunion. Picture: ITV2
Tanya Manhenga recoupled in Casa Amor
Tanya Manhenga recoupled in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

“I love Maya,” one fan tweeted. “Usually they don’t ask for the girls opinion till after everyone’s recoupled. I LOVE THIS MAN.”

Another replied in agreement: “Granted she’s not a producer but I’ve never seen this done before by previous presenters. I think they can say what they please to a certain extent.”

“Maya jama stirring the pot is making this so much more entertaining,” said another.

“Maya jama asking the question #loveisland,” said a fourth, seemingly referring to the moment she asked the contestants if they stayed loyal to their partners while they were separated.

“Maya Jama was just made for this show,” wrote another.

Love Island had an emotional end on Thursday night after Shaq told Tanya he’s ‘done’ with their relationship after she told him it’s ‘not the end of the road.’

Meanwhile, Will and Jessie had an emotional reunion after the Australian Islander was left shocked by his confession of kissing Layla Al-Momani.

