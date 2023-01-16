Love Island Will Young: Age, Famous Instagram Account And Controversy Revealed

Love Island's Will Young is already Instagram famous. Picture: Alamy

Winter Love Island is welcoming Will Young through the villa doors in 2023 but who is he? And where is he from? Here's all the interesting facts and details.

Will Young (not of Pop Idol fame) is swapping his animals for his Love Island contestants this January 2023 as he goes on a search for not just a girlfriend, but a wife.

Talking to Love Island bosses ahead of the launch date, the young farmer confessed now is his time to find The One.

"Having grown up on a farm, it’s been quite difficult juggling relationships and work," Will revealed.

"Love Island will give me time away from the farm to solely go out and find love. I think I’m at the time of my life where I’m mature enough to go and find a wife."

Ex Love Islander Hints She’s Returning To 2023 Winter Series

Where Is The Winter Love Island Villa?

So who is Will Young? Here's everything you need to know including his age and where he's from, plus his famous Instagram account which has already caused public controversy.

Will Young is after more than just a girlfriend as he goes on Love Island to find a wife. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island's Will Young?

Age: 23

From: Buckinghamshire

Job: Farmer

Instagram: @farmer_will_

Will has spent all his life on his family farm with his parents but admits the right girl for him doesn't necessarily have to like animals. Although, if she's rude, it's bye from Will.

Describing himself, he said he'd bring "good energy" to the villa as he's a "cheeky chappy" and "good to be around".

Love Island's Will Young's Instagram fame

Will has turned his passion for farming, and his toned physique, into a social media hit.

Prior to his Love Island journey, Will already has over 130,000 followers on Insta who all tune in to see him topless with some cute animals.

Will Young faces online controversy before Love Island

Love Island stars are no strangers to criticism and 2023's Will has sadly faced it before he's even been on our TV screens.

Some have, reportedly, been upset by certain videos of Will with his animals, however, his dad, has stepped forward to defend him saying "he is simply showing what life is like working on a farm".

This year Love Island bosses have introduced new social media rules for contestants which should protect them and their family from online trolling.

Claudia Winkleman once poured water over him

Yup, famous TV presented Claudia Winkleman has visited Will's farm and even poured water over him.

He gave no context, making it the weirdest claim to fame ever.