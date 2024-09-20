I'm A Celeb Line-Up 2024 Rumours Underway With New Campmate In Talks

'Chats' are happening for the upcoming season of I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Tiasha Debray

With the I’m A Celeb 2024 cast still under wraps, reports have swirled on exciting ‘chats’ between producers and iconic celebrity contestants.

Every day that passes, we get closer to finding out the incredibly well-kept secret that is the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! cast lineup.

The reality show has yet to unveil a release date, but based on previous years, viewers can expect the 2024 series to drop around November and naturally speculation of the celebrities signing up for torture in the jungle has begun.

No celebrities have been officially confirmed, however, Tommy Fury’s name has been thrown in the ring after his public break-up with fiancé Molly-Mae Hague.

Tulisa is best known for being part of the hip hop trio N Dubz. Picture: Getty

Another celebrity has reportedly been in chats to sign up for the show, ex-X Factor judge and 2000s popstar Tulisa Contostavlos has been tipped as a contender in the jungle.

The singer rose to fame as the female voice in N-Dubz who enjoyed a decade-long career in the band from 2000 - 2011.

She then moved on to become the younger X Factor judge in history at just 23 years old in 2011, 2012 and 2014 and even mentored the hugely successful girl group Little Mix who ended up winning the competition in 2011.

Tulisa mentored Little Mix in 2011 on X Factor. Picture: Getty

In 2022 after 11 years N-Dubz revealed they were going on a reunion tour which sold out within minutes. According to the tabloids, “Tulisa has been on ITV’s hit list for a while but until now she’s never wanted to consider it.”

“This year is a decade since she left The X Factor so she felt the time was right to return to the TV spotlight — the amazing reception to the N-Dubz reunion tour really helped build her confidence.”

According to the publication’s source, Tulisa's expansive career across two decades has a “wide audience” appeal which works well alongside I’m A Celeb’s diverse viewership.

“As well as everyone knowing her from The X Factor, her original music fanbase has boomed thanks to the N-Dubz reunion tour,” they went on to say.

However Tulisa and any other names being floated around right now are just guesswork and as a spokesperson for ITV has stated, they “are speculation.”

