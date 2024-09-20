I'm A Celeb Line-Up 2024 Rumours Underway With New Campmate In Talks

20 September 2024, 11:22 | Updated: 20 September 2024, 11:29

'Chats' are happening for the upcoming season of I'm A Celeb
'Chats' are happening for the upcoming season of I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Tiasha Debray

With the I’m A Celeb 2024 cast still under wraps, reports have swirled on exciting ‘chats’ between producers and iconic celebrity contestants.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Every day that passes, we get closer to finding out the incredibly well-kept secret that is the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! cast lineup.

The reality show has yet to unveil a release date, but based on previous years, viewers can expect the 2024 series to drop around November and naturally speculation of the celebrities signing up for torture in the jungle has begun.

No celebrities have been officially confirmed, however, Tommy Fury’s name has been thrown in the ring after his public break-up with fiancé Molly-Mae Hague.

Tulisa is best known for being part of the hip hop trio N Dubz
Tulisa is best known for being part of the hip hop trio N Dubz. Picture: Getty

Another celebrity has reportedly been in chats to sign up for the show, ex-X Factor judge and 2000s popstar Tulisa Contostavlos has been tipped as a contender in the jungle.

The singer rose to fame as the female voice in N-Dubz who enjoyed a decade-long career in the band from 2000 - 2011.

She then moved on to become the younger X Factor judge in history at just 23 years old in 2011, 2012 and 2014 and even mentored the hugely successful girl group Little Mix who ended up winning the competition in 2011.

Tulisa mentored Little Mix in 2011 on X Factor
Tulisa mentored Little Mix in 2011 on X Factor. Picture: Getty

In 2022 after 11 years N-Dubz revealed they were going on a reunion tour which sold out within minutes. According to the tabloids, “Tulisa has been on ITV’s hit list for a while but until now she’s never wanted to consider it.”

“This year is a decade since she left The X Factor so she felt the time was right to return to the TV spotlight — the amazing reception to the N-Dubz reunion tour really helped build her confidence.”

Jamie-Lynn Spears talks about young pregnancy on I’m A Celeb

According to the publication’s source, Tulisa's expansive career across two decades has a “wide audience” appeal which works well alongside I’m A Celeb’s diverse viewership.

“As well as everyone knowing her from The X Factor, her original music fanbase has boomed thanks to the N-Dubz reunion tour,” they went on to say.

However Tulisa and any other names being floated around right now are just guesswork and as a spokesperson for ITV has stated, they “are speculation.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

An show source said: "He’d be brilliant in the Bushtucker Trials"

Tommy Fury 'In Talks' To Go On I'm A Celebrity Following Molly-Mae Hague Split

Joey Essex and Amy Willerton were linked from 2013 - 2014

Joey Essex's Ex-Girlfriend Warns Love Island Girls He's 'Sweet' But 'Ruthless'

Love Island

Georgia Steel and Dani Dyer have been friends since Love Island 2018

Are Georgia Steel And Dani Dyer Friends, What Season Of Love Island Were They On?

Danielle Harold enters I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold: Age, Boyfriend And TV Shows

Jamie Lynn Spears says Sam was always her King of the Jungle

Jamie Lynn Spears Wants An I'm A Celeb 2023 Reunion

Here's who won I'm A Celeb 2023

Who Is The Winner Of I'm A Celebrity 2023?

Hot On Capital

Sabrina Carpenter will star in a Christmas Special this Christmas

Sabrina Carpenter’s Netflix Christmas Special And Everything We Know

Meet MAFS bride Polly

Facts About Polly From MAFS UK Including Age, Job, Weight Loss & More

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's daughter turned four

Zayn And Gigi Hadid Had The Cutest Birthday Celebrations For Daughter Khai

Meet MAFS UK's Adam Nightingale

Facts About Adam From MAFS UK - Age, Job, Instagram, Where He's From & More

Nicholas Alexander Chavez plays Lyle Menendez in Netflix's Monsters series

Who Plays Lyle Menendez In Monsters? Nicholas Alexander Chavez's Age, Height And Previous Roles
Cooper Koch plays Erik Menendez in Netflix's Monsters series

Who Plays Erik Menendez In Monsters? Cooper Koch's Age, Height And Previous Roles

Were the Menendez brothers lovers? Is Erik Menendez gay? Monsters is facing backlash over its homo-erotic themes.

Netflix's Monsters Slammed For "Implying" Incest Between Erik And Lyle Menendez

Squid Game season two is coming soon

When Is Squid Game Season 2 Coming Out? Release Date, Trailer, Cast & More

Tom Grennan shaved Jordan North live on air

Tom Grennan Chats Iconic ‘Gillette’ Song And Gives Jordan North A Shave

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Explained

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Loss Explained

Gracie Abrams The Secret Of Us Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song

Gracie Abrams Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song She's Performed On The Secret Of Us Tour So Far
The Sims 5 is no longer happening, confirms EA

The Sims 5 Cancelled: Here's Why The Sims 4 Sequel Is Likely Never Happening

Margot Robbie's production company are making The Sims into a movie

Margot Robbie’s ‘Sims’ Movie And Everything We Know

Emily In Paris season 5 has been announced

Emily In Paris Season 5 Release Date, Cast & What Will Happen

Kesha Reveals New Version Of 'Tik Tok' After Changing P. Diddy Line

Kesha Reveals New Version Of 'Tik Tok' After Changing P. Diddy Line

Four cast members have appeared on TV in the past

All The TV Shows The MAFS UK 2024 Cast Have Been On Before

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating in 2023

Taylor Swift Manifested Boyfriend Travis Kelce In Decade-Old Interview

Lady Gaga Reveals Why She Never Denied Rumours That She Was A Man

Lady Gaga Reveals Why She Never Denied Rumours That She Was A Man

Caspar and Emma were paired by the experts on MAFS UK 2024

MAFS UK Viewers Defend Emma After Caspar Cruelly Admits Not Finding Her Attractive

The latest on Love Island's summer 2024 couples

Which Love Island 2024 Couples Are Still Together?

Love Island

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Uglies 2: Pretties Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Book Plot And News

Will There Be An Uglies 2? Pretties Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Book Plot And News

Uglies Author Responds To Criticism That Joey King Is "Too Pretty" To Play Tally

Uglies Author Responds To Criticism That Joey King Is "Too Pretty" To Play Tally

Is Riley Gay In Inside Out 2? Her Relationship With Val Explained

Inside Out 2 Team Were Reportedly Told To Make Riley "Less Gay"

What days can I watch Married At First Sight?

What Days Is Married At First Sight UK On?

Kristina stars in MAFS UK 2024

Who is Kristina from MAFS UK 2024? Age, Job, Instagram And Where She’s From

Fans are asking whether Ashley Park is a singer

Does Ashley Park Sing In Emily In Paris?