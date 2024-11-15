Who is Coleen Rooney? Net worth, children, husband Wayne Rooney & More

Coleen Rooney joins the I'm A Celeb 2024 line up. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Tiasha Debray

As Coleen Rooney joins I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! We want to know more about her. From age, net worth, husband Wayne Rooney to her late sister who suffered from Rett Syndrome.

Infamous WAG Coleen Rooney was one of the first contestants officially announced in 2024's celebrity lineup for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Coleen has joined the likes of GK Barry, McFly's Danny Jones and Corrie’s Alan Halsall who have signed up to take on the Australian jungle.

The upcoming season of I’m A Celeb has reportedly made some pretty big changes, but regardless of what’s to come, the addition of Coleen is set to make some excellent television.

So let’s brush up on our knowledge of her. Who is Coleen Rooney? From her age, net worth, children and famous husband Wayne Rooney, to where she’s from and her late sister Rosie.

ITV confirmed Coleen Rooney will be entering the jungle. Picture: ITV

Why is Coleen Rooney famous?

Coleen is now a household name as a media personality but her career really began as a writer for celebrity magazines like Closer and OK!.

She worked on several television shows in the years following with broadcasters such as ITV for her program Coleen's Real Women.

Coleen’s even published a number of books but her marriage to high-profile English football manager and former player Wayne Rooney came with the WAG title, which certainly defined the rest of her career.

Coleen is married to ex-footballer Wayne Rooney. Picture: Getty

We’d be remiss not to at least mention the now infamous Wagatha Christie case which certainly sprung Coleen back into the limelight in 2019, especially after the Disney+ documentary was released.

Long story short, in October of 2019 Coleen publicly accused fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy of secretly selling stories about her to the tabloids, which was the start of an incredibly dramatic back and forth and eventual court case that had the nation at the edge of their seats.

The drama continues in 2024 as Rebekah has been rumoured to be joining Coleen in the jungle!

Coleen Rooney's feud with Rebekah Vardy turned into a Disney+ documentary in 2023. Picture: Alamy

How old is Coleen Rooney?

Coleen was born on the 3rd of April, 1986 which means she turned 38 years old in 2024.

Her star sign is an Aries, and common traits of this sign include being energetic, passionate and loyal.

Where is Coleen Rooney from?

Coleen was born in Liverpool, Merseyside where she attended St John Bosco Arts College.

Coleen has sold a number of books since 2008. Picture: Getty

When did Coleen Rooney marry Wayne Rooney?

Coleen and Wayne Rooney are actually childhood sweethearts who reportedly met at just the age of 12 in Liverpool, where the pair hail from.

The couple began dating at 16 and in June 2008, they got married in Portofino and reportedly splurged £5 million on their special day that included private jets, luxury yachts, masked balls and a £200,000 wedding dress.

Wayne and Coleen married in 2008. Picture: Getty

What is Coleen and Wayne Rooney's net worth?

According to OK Magazine! in 2023, Coleen’s net worth sits at around $19 million (£14,902,270.00 ) while her husband Wayne's net worth is estimated to be around $170 million (£133,769,260.00).

That means that the couple’s combined estimated net worth sits at a jaw-dropping $189 million (£155 million).

Coleen and Wayne Rooney share four sons. Picture: Getty

How many children does Coleen Rooney have?

Coleen and Wayne Rooney share four boys together between the ages of five and 13; Kai (13), Klay (10), Kit (7), and Cass (5).

Coleen has already revealed how nervous she is to leave her children behind to film I’m A Celeb, uploading a video to Instagram claiming an ‘army’ has been recruited to look after them while she’s away.

In the video, Coleen said: “I am really anxious about leaving the kids, that's my biggest thing, for weeks and months that's been on my mind.

“But I've come to terms with it and I've planned and prepped, I've got an army of people - family and friends - school friends all helping out with the kids. They are going to be fine, they'll probably have a great time.

She finished with: “Before I wrote them all a little card each when they get home from school tomorrow and a little teddy each so they know I am constantly thinking of them.”

What happened to Coleen Rooney’s sister Rosie? Her Rett syndrome explained:

Coleen has three siblings, two brothers, Joe and Anthony McLoughlin, and she had one adopted sister, Rosie McLoughlin who sadly passed away in 2013.

Rosie was adopted into the family when she was only 17 months old and suffered from a rare genetic disorder named Rett Syndrome.

According to the International Rett Syndrome Foundation, the disorder “[affects] nearly every aspect of the child’s life: their ability to speak, walk, eat, and even breathe easily

Coleen's younger sister Rosie passed away in 2013. Picture: ITV

“Rett syndrome occurs worldwide in 1 of every 10,000 female births and is even rarer in boys. Rett syndrome can present with a wide range of disability ranging from mild to severe.”

Rosie passed away at the age of 14 and in a statement, Coleen and her family, revealed they were"heartbroken".

"She was such a strong little girl and an inspiration to us all," the statement read.

"We shall cherish forever the memories we have shared and the love she showed us each and every day of her life.”

What’s Coleen Rooney’s Instagram?

You can find Coleen on Instagram under the handle @coleen_rooney.

