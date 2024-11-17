Who is Tulisa Contostavlos? Age, real name, net worth, ethnicity & more

Tulisa joined the line-up for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Tiasha Debray

As Tulisa Contostavlos joins I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, here's everything you need to know about her. From her age, real name, net worth and ethnicity to her Bell’s palsy and cosmetic procedures.

Ex N-Dubz singer, X Factor judge and Little Mix mentor Tulisa Contostavlos has been officially announced in 2024's celebrity lineup for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Tulisa will be joined by the likes of GK Barry, McFly's Danny Jones, Corrie’s Alan Halsall and infamous WAG Coleen Rooney who have all risen to the challenges of the Australian jungle.

I’m A Celeb 2024 is set to kick off on Sunday 17th November and has reportedly made some pretty big changes when it comes to its first episode.

So let’s brush up on our knowledge of her. Who is Tulisa Contostavlos? From her age, real name, net worth and ethnicity to her diagnosis of Bell's palsy and her cosmetic procedures.

Tulisa will be joined by the likes of Alan Halsall, Coleen Rooney and Danny Jones. Picture: ITV

What is Tulisa’s real name?

Tulisa’s real name is actually Tula Paulinea Contostavlos and when speaking to Olivia Attwood on her podcast, ‘So Wrong It’s Right,’ she revealed that her name came from her grandmother.

“My grandmother is also called Tula, so I was named after her. So Tulisa means tiny Tula in Greek because I'm half Greek. So then if you pronounce Tulisa, in British, yeah. That ended up being my nickname anyway when growing up."

How old is Tulisa Contostavlos?

Tulisa was born on 13th July 1988 which means she turned 36 in 2024.

Her star sign is a cancer, and traits for that sign include being emotional, nurturing and creative.

Tulisa's real name is Tula after her grandmother. Picture: Getty

Where is Tulisa from?

Tulisa herself was born in Camden Town, London where she enrolled at Quintin Kynaston School in St John's Wood.

What’s Tulisa’s ethnicity?

Tulisa is Irish and Greek. Her father, Plato Contostavlos, is a Greek Cypriot and her mother, Anne Byrne, was born in Dublin, Ireland.

I’m A Celebrity 2024 - meet Tulisa

What’s Tulisa’s net worth?

Tulisa’s estimated net worth reportedly sits at between $3 to $4 million (£2,360,520.00 to £3,147,360.00), which makes sense when you take into account her earnings on X Factor.

According to the Irish Examiner in 2011, Tulisa saw a huge pay rise after her success mentoring Little Mix on the reality talent show.

The publication reported that she would receive a staggering £450,000 pay rise for her work on the show.

Tulisa was on X Factor in 2011 and 2012. Picture: Getty

What disorder does Tulisa have?

Tulisa has recently opened up about her condition, Bell’s palsy, that 'kept her hiding in her house for months'.

According to the NHS, the disorder causes "temporary weakness or lack of movement," often on one side of the face.

Speaking to Olivia Attwood on her podcast, she revealed she suffered an attack at 24 that "completely altered her face.

"When I was about 24, I had my first Bell's palsy attack, I was sat at home and I had this massive burst of inflammation," she recalled. She suffered from swelling on one side that had "tingling sensations like little ants crawling in [her] face."

Tulisa suffers from Bell's palsy. Picture: Instagram: @tulisacontostavlos

Tulisa revealed that the doctors gave her steroid injections for the swelling, but after it subsided, half her face was left drooping.

This left her hiding in her home for seven months, self-conscious about her appearance, until a surgeon eventually took the time to find three cysts "swelling up with infection" in her cheek and finally diagnosed her.

Tulisa has faced scrutiny over her physical appearance for years. Picture: Getty

What cosmetic procedures has Tulisa had?

Tulisa’s physical appearance has been under much scrutiny over the years with claims that she had ‘ruined her face,’ coming from the public and media alike.

In an old interview with the Guardian, Tulisa revealed that the only cosmetic procedures she’s undergone are non-surgical: "Yes, I've had my lips done, and I'm happy with my lips. And I also had a tiny bit of filler in my cheeks."

Tulisa has also revealed she had got her lips and eyebrows tattooed, posting on her Instagram, she wrote: “I tatted the lips to match the brows, couldn't help myself.”

Sadly, Tulisa’s swelling due to Bell’s palsy had people assuming she had had work done.

"Pictures of me where my face was swelling, I had water retention – where you have filler your face draws up a load of water. So my face began to swell like a balloon. And this is when people thought I'd had surgery and said, ‘What's she done? She's ruined her face,’" she told the publication in 2014.

Since then, she confessed to Olivia that things had changed: "I've never gone into it before… To be fair, I hadn't had any surgery up until - confession - recently. And all the time before, there was no surgery - it was only fillers and other issues that I had".

Tulisa didn’t go into what surgery she had gone under but she revealed that she only got filler to balance her face after her Bell's palsy attack.

Tulisa has no divulged what cosmetic surgery she has had. Picture: Instagram: @tulisacontostavlos

