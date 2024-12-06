Tulisa releases statement revealing "truth" behind I'm A Celeb departure

6 December 2024, 16:30 | Updated: 6 December 2024, 16:38

Tulisa releases statement
Tulisa releases statement. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Tulisa's team have released an official statement following her departure from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

N-Dubz star Tulisa hasn't been able to catch a break since her shock eviction from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024.

Rumours of some kind of 'reality TV foul play' started when she removed any trace of the show from her socials and then it was claimed she had a "blazing row" with the friend who was running her social media, which was unfounded.

Tulisa took to addressing the speculation herself, explaining that she felt "overwhelmed" by the attention she was receiving from fans and decided to hit pause on anything I'm A Celeb related. She also disputed the reported argument between her and her friend.

Now, her spokesperson has revealed an official statement to clear everything up, so that there are, hopefully, no more questions to be asked.

Tulisa was the third campmate to be voted out of I'm A Celeb
Tulisa was the third campmate to be voted out of I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

The statement, as reported by The Mirror reads: "The truth of the matter is that Tulisa was struggling with her mental health, which is what she told fans. She wanted to be back at home, with her close friends and home comforts, and after a meeting with ITV it was agreed by all parties that this would be the best thing for her.

"It’s nothing more than that, despite what people are saying. ITV have offered her a full duty of care package and she’ll be back to her best in no time."

On the alleged fall out, they explained: "There has been absolutely no fall out between Tulisa and her best friend Michelle. They haven’t argued once since Tulisa left the jungle. Michelle in fact travelled back to London with Tulisa.

"This story has been completely fabricated and wasn’t even sent to Tulisa’s team for a chance to comment prior to publication. The decision for Tulisa to return home to the UK was agreed to by the production for welfare reasons."

Tulisa opens up after leaving I’m A Celeb

Tulisa failed to show up on the spin-off show I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked but it has now been explained that ITV agreed for her to miss it and travel back to the UK.

With this in mind it's likely Tulisa won't be at the show's final where usually all the cast reunite with the winner of the show.

