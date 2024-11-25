When does I'm A Celeb 2024 end? How long is it on for?

25 November 2024

I'm A Celeb 2024 will end in December
I'm A Celeb 2024 will end in December. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

How long does I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here 2024 go on for? When does the show end?

After just a week of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 fans began heralding the line up as one of the best casts the show has ever booked.

The celebrity contestants have been picked from all walks of life, from journalist Jane Moore, Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse, ex-boxer Barry McGuigan, and musician Danny Jones to latecomers Reverend Richard Coles and Love Island star Maura Higgins.

All od the cast have added their own flavour to the eclectic mix in the jungle, from Maura's dating history, Tulisa’s candid conversations about her sexuality and even Danny’s honesty about his anxiety, fans can’t get enough but, sadly, all good things come to an end.

However at the end of it one of the celebs will be crowned King or Queen of the jungle! So, how long is I’m A Celeb 2024 on for? When does the show end this year?

The I'm A Celeb 2024 cast have fast become fan favourites
The I'm A Celeb 2024 cast have fast become fan favourites. Picture: ITV

When does I’m A Celeb 2024 end?

ITV’s iconic end-of-year show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has run on British television since 2002 with the 2024 season having began on the 17th of November.

We estimate I'm A Celeb's final episode this year will air on Sunday 8th of December. Here's how we've come to that conclusion.

Over the years, the show has created a pattern of sorts when it comes to the number of episodes per season. So while ITV has not confirmed the exact dates for the finale, we can give it a good estimate.

Earlier seasons from 2002 to 2006 ran with 15 to 16 episodes which eventually increased to 22 episodes over the decade, excluding seasons taking place during COVID years which were reduced once more.

Ant and Dec on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here
Ant and Dec on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. Picture: Press

The reality show usually runs for around three weeks and in 2023, 2022, 2019, 2018 and 2017, I’m A Celeb broadcast with 22 episodes, so we can expect the same this year. With the show starting on the 17th of November, we believe it will end on Sunday the 8th of December.

This lines up similarly to 2023 when the series began on the 19th of November and ended on the 10th of December. With just two weeks to go and eliminations soon to begin, everyone’s favourite cast will soon be torn apart.

The 2023 finale of I’m A Celeb was broadcast live but ITV hasn’t confirmed whether it will be the same this year, so stay tuned and clear your calendar on the 8th of December just in case.

