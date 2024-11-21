I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones praised by fans for 'vulnerable' anxiety chat

By Abbie Reynolds

The McFly star opened up about his struggles with anxiety and how he had his first panic attack on TV.

*Content warning: This article includes mentions of severe mental illness*

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’s Danny Jones has been praised by fans of the show after he opened up about his struggle with anxiety, pleading for people to speak out when they are suffering.

This year the celebrity campmates have been really opening up to one another and showing their vulnerable sides so it will be interesting to see if that dynamic stays when new campmates, Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles join the mix.

From Tulisa opening up about her sexuality and her run in with 'Fake Sheikh', to Barry McGuigan talking about the loss of his daughter and Coleen Rooney addressing 'Wagatha Christie', the celebs have made the Australian jungle their safe space and it's been beautiful to watch.

During Wednesday night's episode (November 20), Danny became tearful as he recalled his struggle with anxiety which goes back to his early McFly days.

Danny opens up about anxiety on I'm A Celeb

In a frank admission to his campmates, Danny said: "I've been in therapy since I was nineteen for anxiety but it happened [a panic attack] on live TV.

"And interview on This Morning, I was freaking out and I couldn't answer the question that got asked to me. And then it started happening in my work."

Explaining what his panic attack on the TV show felt like, he said: "I felt like a camera had gone above me and I had this white out and I was gonna puke and it was like [your] heart rate goes crazy."

After a pause Danny broke down and his campmates immediately rushed to his side for comfort. Stroking his back, Tulisa said: "It's really good to let it out and it's really good to be vulnerable."

Tulisa, Oti, Alan and Barry all consoling Danny. Picture: ITV

After explaining how he doesn't like to talk about it because he doesn't want to feel like a "burden", he said: "That's why I found it important to go and speak to somebody, a professional.

"Just to help me like cope with in it life and find the joy and filter through all the craziness in life, all the trauma, whatever you've been through."

His story moved Oti Mabuse who shared the heartbreaking news that her brother took his life at just 16 years old. "I think it's really good that you say people must talk, especially young boys," Oti started.

"I don't think young boys talk that much and the suicide rate is so high in young men especially, so I think it's important to keep telling people to talk about it."

Danny Jones of McFly performing during their 21st Birthday show at The O2 Arena. Picture: Getty

Talking about her brother she said: "I think if he had spoken to someone about what he was feeling, it would have been a different turnout."

Viewers of the show have been extremely moved by the exchange, thanking Danny for being so open and honest about his emotions.

On TikTok, one fan wrote: "Watching I'm A Celeb and Danny from McFly opening up about his experiences of anxiety. Well done to him. When people, especially famous people, speak about mental health & mental illness it helps reduce stigma and normalises seeking help."

Oti opened up about the death of her brother. Picture: ITV

Another I'm A Celeb viewer wrote on X: "What Danny just did on national TV is so brave, men suffer with anxiety depression ect but its rarely ever discussed."

And commenting on Oti's story the same user said: "Oti and Danny making me feel emotional - this could actually be the best and most wholesome cast we've ever had."

"So special to see Danny talk about men’s mental health and show that it’s okay for a man to have emotions," someone else wrote on X.

