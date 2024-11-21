I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones praised by fans for 'vulnerable' anxiety chat

21 November 2024, 18:41 | Updated: 21 November 2024, 18:55

I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones praised by fans for candid anxiety chat
I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones praised by fans for candid anxiety chat. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

The McFly star opened up about his struggles with anxiety and how he had his first panic attack on TV.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

*Content warning: This article includes mentions of severe mental illness*

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!s Danny Jones has been praised by fans of the show after he opened up about his struggle with anxiety, pleading for people to speak out when they are suffering.

This year the celebrity campmates have been really opening up to one another and showing their vulnerable sides so it will be interesting to see if that dynamic stays when new campmates, Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles join the mix.

From Tulisa opening up about her sexuality and her run in with 'Fake Sheikh', to Barry McGuigan talking about the loss of his daughter and Coleen Rooney addressing 'Wagatha Christie', the celebs have made the Australian jungle their safe space and it's been beautiful to watch.

During Wednesday night's episode (November 20), Danny became tearful as he recalled his struggle with anxiety which goes back to his early McFly days.

Danny opens up about anxiety on I'm A Celeb

In a frank admission to his campmates, Danny said: "I've been in therapy since I was nineteen for anxiety but it happened [a panic attack] on live TV.

"And interview on This Morning, I was freaking out and I couldn't answer the question that got asked to me. And then it started happening in my work."

Explaining what his panic attack on the TV show felt like, he said: "I felt like a camera had gone above me and I had this white out and I was gonna puke and it was like [your] heart rate goes crazy."

After a pause Danny broke down and his campmates immediately rushed to his side for comfort. Stroking his back, Tulisa said: "It's really good to let it out and it's really good to be vulnerable."

Tulisa, Oti, Alan and Barry all consoling Danny
Tulisa, Oti, Alan and Barry all consoling Danny. Picture: ITV

After explaining how he doesn't like to talk about it because he doesn't want to feel like a "burden", he said: "That's why I found it important to go and speak to somebody, a professional.

"Just to help me like cope with in it life and find the joy and filter through all the craziness in life, all the trauma, whatever you've been through."

His story moved Oti Mabuse who shared the heartbreaking news that her brother took his life at just 16 years old. "I think it's really good that you say people must talk, especially young boys," Oti started.

"I don't think young boys talk that much and the suicide rate is so high in young men especially, so I think it's important to keep telling people to talk about it."

Danny Jones of McFly performs during their 21st Birthday show at The O2 Arena
Danny Jones of McFly performing during their 21st Birthday show at The O2 Arena. Picture: Getty

Talking about her brother she said: "I think if he had spoken to someone about what he was feeling, it would have been a different turnout."

Viewers of the show have been extremely moved by the exchange, thanking Danny for being so open and honest about his emotions.

On TikTok, one fan wrote: "Watching I'm A Celeb and Danny from McFly opening up about his experiences of anxiety. Well done to him. When people, especially famous people, speak about mental health & mental illness it helps reduce stigma and normalises seeking help."

Oti opened up about the death of her brother
Oti opened up about the death of her brother. Picture: ITV

Another I'm A Celeb viewer wrote on X: "What Danny just did on national TV is so brave, men suffer with anxiety depression ect but its rarely ever discussed."

And commenting on Oti's story the same user said: "Oti and Danny making me feel emotional - this could actually be the best and most wholesome cast we've ever had."

"So special to see Danny talk about men’s mental health and show that it’s okay for a man to have emotions," someone else wrote on X.

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

I'm A Celebrity 2024 features some of the highest paid stars ever

How much are the I'm A Celebrity 2024 contestants getting paid?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 already has a clear favourite to win

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2024?

The I'm A Celebrity 2024 cast are already sending secret signals in camp

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates secret signals to family and loved ones revealed

Who is Reverend Richard Coles?

Who is Reverend Richard Coles? Age, The Communards, husband, partner & more

Line up for the upcoming season of I'm A Celeb

Meet the I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2024 line up

Get to know Maura Higgins

Who is Maura Higgins? Age, where she's from, dating life, Love Island season & more

Hot On Capital

Euphoria season 3 cast: Who has left the show and who's returning?

Euphoria season 3 cast: Who has left the show and who's returning?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour start times: What time does Taylor Swift go on stage?

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

XO Kitty season 2: Everything we know so far

XO, Kitty season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

When does Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) come out?

When Does 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' Come Out? All The 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' Clues So Far

Taylor Swift

Cinemas ban Wicked fans from singing along during showings of the movie

Cinemas ban Wicked fans from singing along during showings of the movie

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Explained

Did Lyle Menendez wear a wig? The true story behind his hair loss explained

Children's cancer ward being built in Liam Payne's honour

Liam Payne's memory honoured with new children’s cancer ward built in his name

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

What time is I’m A Celebrity on until tonight?

What time does I’m A Celebrity finish tonight? ITV schedule and runtime

Who is GK Barry?

Who is GK Barry? Real name, age, famous girlfriend, career, height & more

Who is GK Barry's girlfriend?

Who is GK Barry's girlfriend? Ella Rutherford relationship revealed

Liam Payne's family and friends gather to pay tribute at his funeral

Liam Payne's funeral sees closest family and friends pay respects to the star

Alan Halsall's ex-wife speaks out

Alan Halsall's ex-wife speaks out as he addresses divorce on I'm A Celeb

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo shuts down "inappropriate" question about her long nails

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo shuts down "inappropriate" question about her long nails

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa comes out as demisexual

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa comes out as demisexual and explains why she's been celibate for 3 years
Alan Halsall is expected to join I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024

Who is Alan Halsall? The Coronation Street star's age, ex-wife, where he's from & more

Gracie Abrams Eras Tour setlist: Every song she performs opening for Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams Eras Tour setlist: Every song she performs opening for Taylor Swift

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

How long is Wicked? Here's why Part 1's movie runtime is longer than the entire musical

How long is Wicked? Here's why Part 1's movie runtime is longer than the entire musical

I'm A Celeb's Barry opened up about her cancer battle

Who was Barry McGuigan's daughter? I'm A Celeb star opens up about Danika's cancer battle

Jonathan Bailey confirms he'll return to Bridgerton in future seasons

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey confirms he's not leaving Bridgerton

MAFS UK's Amy confirms feud with Polly

MAFS UK's Amy confirms feud with Polly amid Adam dating rumours

Tommy Fury reveals why he dropped out of I'm A Celeb

Reason Tommy Fury dropped out of I'm A Celeb revealed

Cynthia Erivo explains why it was important for Elphaba to have micro braids in the movie

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo explains why it was important for Elphaba to have micro braids