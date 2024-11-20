What time does I’m A Celebrity finish tonight? ITV schedule and runtime

20 November 2024, 17:04

What time is I’m A Celebrity on until tonight?
What time is I’m A Celebrity on until tonight? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

What time is I'm A Celebrity on until tonight? Here are all the details you need on what time the show starts and finishes every night.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is on our screens every night with celeb campmates including GK Barry, Coleen Rooney, Alan Halsall, Tulisa, Danny Jones and Barry McGuigan.

The first episode saw Alan and Tulisa named camp leaders, the second episode saw GK win 9 out of 10 stars at the Bush Tucker trial and each episode that has followed has brought us more celeb gossip and entertainment.

With rumours that Maura Higgins could be joining the camp in replace of Tommy Fury, who reportedly dropped out, we know this season is going to be one to remember.

So every night you best believe we are sat at 9pm to catch up on the latest jungle antics, but how long will the episode last before we have to wait for the next?

The cast of I'm A Celebrity 2024
The cast of I'm A Celebrity 2024. Picture: ITV

What time is I’m A Celebrity on until tonight?

The I'm A Celeb episodes all have varying runtimes, the episodes could be between 65 and 90 minutes long. Launch night (Sunday 17th November) was over 90 minutes long which can be expected for the first episode.

Despite the varying episode length the ITV schedule is published in advance so we know what to expect. Here are the show's finishing times for the next week:

  • Wednesday November 20th – 10:05pm
  • Thursday November 21st – 10:30pm
  • Friday November 22nd – 10:15pm
  • Saturday November 23rd – 10:05pm
  • Sunday November 24th – 10:05pm
  • Monday November 25th – 10:15pm
  • Tuesday November 26th – 10:05pm
  • Wednesday November 27th – 10:05pm
I'm A Celeb starts at 9pm each night
I'm A Celeb starts at 9pm each night. Picture: ITV

What time does I'm A Celebrity start?

Every day (Monday-Sunday) I'm A Celeb will begin airing at 9pm, the only way this will change is if there are some unforeseen last minute changes.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

