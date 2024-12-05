I'm A Celeb viewers furious over Celebrity Cyclone rule change

5 December 2024, 15:18

I'm A Celeb viewers furious over Celebrity Cyclone rule change
I'm A Celeb viewers furious over Celebrity Cyclone rule change. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has changed it's rules for the famous Celebrity Cyclone trial and fans are not happy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity returned to our screens in November with a star-studded cast including Barry McGuigan, Maura Higgins, Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and more.

In an attempt to keep things fresh, producers axed the famous 'Walk The Plank' trial for episode one and later introduced never-done-before challenges like the 'Rank Bank' in which the celebs had to earn cash and pay for basic amenities like showering and using the loo.

Now as the show reaches it's final episodes for another year, anticipation for the famous Celebrity Cyclone trial has been high but fans have been left unimpressed by new rules implemented by producers. The Celebrity Cyclone is so adored by fans ITV bosses are even considering making it into it's own spin-off show.

The Celebrity Cyclone is a fan fave
The Celebrity Cyclone is a fan fave. Picture: ITV

As explained by hosts Ant and Dec, this year the celebs have to try and win a ticket to the Celebrity Cyclone. There is only one ticket available so the other three celebs who will take part in the trial will get there the old fashioned way... through public votes.

Usually the Celebrity Cyclone is completed by the final four celebrities who are left in camp after all of their other campmates have been voted out. The lucky four have to face a huge waterslide whilst carrying giant stars and being pelted with various objects, and if they pass they win a feast for their final night in camp.

But this year - with the ticket rule in place - the celebs left in camp, Barry, Maura, GK, Richard, Danny, Alan, Oti and Coleen have had the chance to complete trials in an attempt to win themselves the ticket to the Celebrity Cyclone. The Cyclone ticket also means they have immunity from the public vote, cementing their place in the final.

On Wednesday night the group were split into two teams for round one of the challenge to get the ticket. Danny, Maura, Coleen and Oti won the first round and will be going head-to-head for that all important Celebrity Cyclone ticket on Thursday night's show.

I'm A Celeb viewers have not welcomed this change with open arms. One took to X to say: "No, no, no! Cyclone should always be the final 4 as voted by us viewers. What's the point of us voting if you're gonna fast-track someone to the final."

Another said: "I'm sorry but that should be the viewers choice and a reward for being a fan favourite."

A third said: "Come on, I don't think that is fair or right. It should be who the people vote for! If it's not broken, don't fix it!"

Ant and Dec are excited about the new Celebrity Cyclone format
Ant and Dec are excited about the new Celebrity Cyclone format. Picture: ITV

Despite the outrage from fans, Ant and Dec have raved about the new twist, speaking on I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked, they said: "Well, we like it!" Ant added: "It's very exciting, it's winner takes all."

The Celebrity Cyclone is set to air on Saturday night, the day before the final.

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

What time is I’m A Celebrity on until tonight?

What time does I’m A Celebrity finish tonight? ITV schedule and runtime

I'm A Celeb 2024 will end in December

When does I'm A Celeb 2024 end? When is the final?

Who's the richest star in I'm A Celeb 2024?

Who’s the richest I’m A Celeb 2024 star? From Coleen Rooney to Maura Higgins

I'm A Celebrity 2024 features some of the highest paid stars ever

How much are the I'm A Celebrity 2024 contestants getting paid?

I'm A Celeb rule means some campmates may not get paid

I'm A Celebrity's secret pay rule means some stars won't get paid

Tulisa has defended her friends are reported 'row'

I’m A Celeb’s Tulisa reveals truth behind ‘blazing row’ with best friends

Hot On Capital

Sabrina Carpenter A Nonsense Christmas release time: Here's what time her Netflix special comes out

Sabrina Carpenter A Nonsense Christmas release time: Here's what time her Netflix special comes out
Every actress who auditioned for Elphaba in the Wicked movie

Every actress who auditioned for Elphaba in the Wicked movie

Why Wicked was not allowed to use the red slippers from The Wizard of Oz

Why Wicked was not allowed to use the red slippers from The Wizard of Oz

Who is the Wicked Witch of the East in Wicked?

Who is the Wicked Witch of the East in Wicked? Here's what happens in the musical

MAFS' Polly Sellman warns viewers against online bullying

MAFS UK’s Polly's weight loss transformation in before and after pics

Marissa Bode talks about making history as the first-ever disabled Nessarose

Wicked's Marissa Bode makes history as first wheelchair user to play Nessarose

Love Island's Jess Spencer has debuted a new man

Love Island’s Jess teases new man after Ayo split and fans think it’s another Islander

Love Island

Moana 2's songwriters respond to backlash over new original songs

Moana 2's songwriters defend soundtrack after backlash to new songs

Love Island All Stars 2025 rumoured lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup - The rumoured cast revealed

Love Island

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour start times: What time does Taylor Swift go on stage?

Taylor Swift

When will Wicked be on streaming? How to watch the Wicked movie online

When will Wicked be on streaming? How to watch the Wicked movie online

Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The rumours explained

Who is playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The Alisha Weir rumours explained

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Who auditioned to pay Glinda in the Wicked movie?

Every actress who auditioned for Glinda in the Wicked movie

Who is the Cowardly Lion in Wicked? Here's how the musical reveals his true identity

Who is the Cowardly Lion in Wicked? Here's how the musical reveals his true identity

Celebrity Cyclone is being tested

I'm A Celeb's most iconic trial set for reality spin-off show

The experts paired Polly and Adam together on MAFS UK 2024

Reason MAFS UK's Polly won't be in second reunion revealed

Zayn explains why he cancelled Newcastle show

Zayn breaks silence after cancelling Newcastle show minutes before it started

Scarlett and Jill have both won I'm a Celeb

Every I'm A Celebrity winner: Here's the full list of Kings and Queens of the jungle

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

GK Barry and Reverend Richard Coles have struck up an unusual friendship in I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb fans share their fave Richard Coles and GK Barry moments

Tulisa joined the line-up for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024

Who is Tulisa Contostavlos? Age, real name, net worth, ethnicity & more

Tulisa addresses calling her I'm A Celeb campmates "fake" after social media purge

Tulisa addresses shocking I'm A Celeb campmates diss and social media purge

Wicked's Ariana Grande explains why she uses her real name in the credits

Wicked's Ariana Grande explains why she uses her real name in the credits

Meet MAFS UK's Adam Nightingale

Facts About Adam From MAFS UK - Age, Job, Instagram, Where He's From & More

Meet MAFS bride Polly

Who is Polly from MAFS UK? Age, job, weight loss transformation and more