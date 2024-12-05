I'm A Celeb viewers furious over Celebrity Cyclone rule change

I'm A Celeb viewers furious over Celebrity Cyclone rule change. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has changed it's rules for the famous Celebrity Cyclone trial and fans are not happy.

I'm A Celebrity returned to our screens in November with a star-studded cast including Barry McGuigan, Maura Higgins, Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and more.

In an attempt to keep things fresh, producers axed the famous 'Walk The Plank' trial for episode one and later introduced never-done-before challenges like the 'Rank Bank' in which the celebs had to earn cash and pay for basic amenities like showering and using the loo.

Now as the show reaches it's final episodes for another year, anticipation for the famous Celebrity Cyclone trial has been high but fans have been left unimpressed by new rules implemented by producers. The Celebrity Cyclone is so adored by fans ITV bosses are even considering making it into it's own spin-off show.

The Celebrity Cyclone is a fan fave. Picture: ITV

As explained by hosts Ant and Dec, this year the celebs have to try and win a ticket to the Celebrity Cyclone. There is only one ticket available so the other three celebs who will take part in the trial will get there the old fashioned way... through public votes.

Usually the Celebrity Cyclone is completed by the final four celebrities who are left in camp after all of their other campmates have been voted out. The lucky four have to face a huge waterslide whilst carrying giant stars and being pelted with various objects, and if they pass they win a feast for their final night in camp.

But this year - with the ticket rule in place - the celebs left in camp, Barry, Maura, GK, Richard, Danny, Alan, Oti and Coleen have had the chance to complete trials in an attempt to win themselves the ticket to the Celebrity Cyclone. The Cyclone ticket also means they have immunity from the public vote, cementing their place in the final.

On Wednesday night the group were split into two teams for round one of the challenge to get the ticket. Danny, Maura, Coleen and Oti won the first round and will be going head-to-head for that all important Celebrity Cyclone ticket on Thursday night's show.

I'm A Celeb viewers have not welcomed this change with open arms. One took to X to say: "No, no, no! Cyclone should always be the final 4 as voted by us viewers. What's the point of us voting if you're gonna fast-track someone to the final."

Another said: "I'm sorry but that should be the viewers choice and a reward for being a fan favourite."

A third said: "Come on, I don't think that is fair or right. It should be who the people vote for! If it's not broken, don't fix it!"

Ant and Dec are excited about the new Celebrity Cyclone format. Picture: ITV

Despite the outrage from fans, Ant and Dec have raved about the new twist, speaking on I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked, they said: "Well, we like it!" Ant added: "It's very exciting, it's winner takes all."

The Celebrity Cyclone is set to air on Saturday night, the day before the final.

