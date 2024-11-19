Reason Tommy Fury dropped out of I'm A Celeb revealed

Tommy Fury reveals why he dropped out of I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

It's been revealed why Tommy Fury is not part of the I'm A Celeb line up after rumours he was heading into the jungle.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is back on our tellies for it's 24th series with a star-studded line up including Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and Oti Mabuse.

Boxer and ex-Love Island star Tommy Fury - who has been going through a very public break up with his ex fiancé Molly-Mae Hague - was one of the early names, along with GK Barry, rumoured to be going into the jungle.

However it was later reported that he had dropped out the show for a more lucrative deal. Many fans believed it was because his highly-anticipated rematch with rapper KSI was finally going ahead, but that has not been confirmed.

Instead, Tommy has announced a fight against ex-UFC fighter Darren Till for January 2025.

Tommy Fury was supposedly "in talks" to go I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

Why did Tommy Fury drop out of I'm A Celeb 2024?

It has not been officially reported that Tommy dropped out of I'm A Celeb as ITV never confirmed he was signed up to the show. This is because they keep their line up water tight until the week of launch and Tommy reportedly pull out weeks before the show started.

This being said, Tommy has just announced a big fight in January which is likely why we won't be seeing him in the Australian jungle anytime soon.

Speaking to The Mirror about his upcoming fight with ex-UFC fighter Darren Till, Tommy said: "It feels great to, finally, say that I am back! I have been out of the ring far too long, I’ve been getting itchy knuckles, and so I am thrilled to be able to announce my return.

"This is extra special as I am the A-side and headlining a massive event in my hometown and in front of my fans, at Co-op Live.

"[Darren] Till had a good UFC career but he’s stepping into the boxing ring now, against a proper pro, and he will quickly realise that he is out of his depth, and this is not the game for him.

"I plan on dealing with Till in conclusive fashion and then chasing even bigger fights in 2025," Tommy declared.

The dad-of-one announced his return on Instagram with the caption: "I'M BACK." Tommy, who is the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has won all ten fights in his career with the last two being against influencers KSI and Jake Paul.

Tommy Fury set for January fight. Picture: Getty

Love Island star Maura was reportedly scouted for the show in Tommy's place, a tabloid source said: "With Tommy Fury pulling out, it gave show bosses the opportunity to look at other Love Island stars and Maura stood out as the perfect candidate."

So far, Maura has not entered the jungle but is reportedly joining the camp within the first week.

