I'm A Celebrity stars arrive in Australia ahead of start date

11 November 2024, 15:17 | Updated: 11 November 2024, 17:36

I'm A Celebrity stars arrive in Australia
I'm A Celebrity stars arrive in Australia. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

GK Barry, Danny Jones, Alan Halsall and more have landed down under!

While the line up for this year's I'm A Celebrity remains unconfirmed until this evening, scenes at Brisbane airport suggest the list of celebs rumoured to be campmates is correct.

Presenting duo Ant and Dec were expected to be making their way down under ahead of their annual hosting gig, but the first rumoured campmate to land on Aussie turf was McFly star Danny Jones.

In pictures obtained by The Mirror, Danny was seen giving last year's winner Sam Thompson a big hug at the airport. Sam will be hosting this year's spin off show, I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked, alongside comedian Joel Dommett and Capital's Kemi Rodgers.

The next celeb seen at the airport was Coronation Street's Alan Halsall, dressed in black he insisted to press he was just in the country to play golf.

Danny Jones has arrived in Australia
Danny Jones has arrived in Australia. Picture: Getty

When asked if he's ever been camping before, he said: "I'm not sure what camping's got to do with it, I am not going to be camping on the golf course, am I?"

Batting away more questions with a big grin on his face, Alan continued: "It's a long way to play golf but I am an avid fan of golf, so. [My golf clubs] have been taken straight to the hotel, yeah."

N-Dubz's Tulisa also arrived at Brisbane airport to a borage of press, but to avoid being questioned she went incognito with a black face mask, cap and hoodie over her head.

Tulisa avoided the cameras
Tulisa avoided the cameras. Picture: Getty

Radio presenter Dean McCullough was also approached by press in Brisbane airport, and talking to someone from the Daily Mail, he said: "I'm actually here to pick up two koala's I've adopted. One of them's black and one of them's brown.

"They're called Antony and Declan." He then went on to say he's not afraid of snakes because he's "dealt" with enough of them in his time.

Then social media star GK Barry - real name Grace Eleanor Keeling - arrived in a navy tracksuit and black sunglasses saying that her flight was "horror".

GK Barry has 'emetophobia'
GK Barry has 'emetophobia'. Picture: Getty

Speaking about her flight she said she "wouldn't recommend it to a friend" adding that to settle her nerves she had a "whole bottle" of wine.

This is no surprise as she has spoken before about having emetophobia (the fear of sick, and being sick) and has struggled on planes in the past.

Explaining why she was in Australia, she said: "I'm really excited to go on my retreat, just like a zen retreat, going to focus on nature and all of that."

Grace said she'll miss the wines and pubs in England, adding: "Do they have Wetherspoon's over here?"

Barry McGuigan arrived in Australia
Barry McGuigan arrived in Australia. Picture: Getty

Boxing legend Barry McGuigan also arrived in Australia, however he claimed to be there for strictly boxing related matters.

"I'm out here to sign the next best Australian fighter, Jeff Fenech eat your heart out. I'm gonna go searching for him," he said.

Coleen Rooney has reportedly been seen at Manchester airport too, adding another tick to our rumoured line up list. ITV will be confirming this year's I'm A Celeb line up at 7pm (11th November).

