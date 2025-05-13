The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey apologised to Tati Gabrielle after filming "brutal" episode 5 scene

13 May 2025, 14:21

The Last of Us&squot; Bella Ramsey apologised to Tati Gabrielle after filming "brutal" episode 5 scene
The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey apologised to Tati Gabrielle after filming "brutal" episode 5 scene. Picture: Mat Hayward/WireImage, HBO
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Bella Ramsey has opened up about Ellie's violent side and why The Last of Us season 2 episode 5 was so hard to film.

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey has revealed that they struggled to film Ellie and Nora's final scene with Tati Gabrielle.

The Last of Us is no stranger to violent scenes. Over the course of the show so far, Ellie has brutally killed an abusive preacher with a meat cleaver, Joel has shot an entire hospital dead and, more recently, Abby has murdered Joel with a golf club. Just like the game, the show explores how grief and pain can lead people to do unimaginable things.

In The Last of Us season 2 episode 5, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) comes face to face with Nora (Tati Gabrielle). Now, Bella has opened up about filming the "horrendous" scene and explained that they kept apologising to Tati on set.

Bella Ramsey shows intense training they did for The Last of Us season 2

Towards the end of 'Feel Her Love', Ellie breaks into a WLF hospital and quickly finds Nora who previously pinned her down while Abby killed Joel in front of them. Nora tries to run and Ellie chases her into the hospital basement where they discover that the air is contaminated with infected spores.

Nora instantly knows that she is going to die but isn't aware that Ellie is immune. The episode then finishes with Ellie taking a steel pipe and torturing Nora to reveal where Abby is. It's unclear exactly how far Ellie's torture goes but it sounds horrifying.

Discussing the dark scene with GQ, Bella said: "It was very brutal, obviously. I remember we shot it in a studio with the red lights all around, and between takes, me and Tati were just having a cup of tea, and chatting like normal."

They added: "And then I'm being absolutely horrendous to her [in character]. It was very interesting - and kind of exciting, to play as an actor, but not very nice to do as a human being, and I kept apologising to Tati.”

Speaking about Ellie's attraction to violence, Bella said: "I think that's one of her darkest, if not her darkest trait."

Ellie tortures Nora in The Last of Us season 2 episode 5
Ellie tortures Nora in The Last of Us season 2 episode 5. Picture: HBO

Talking about Ellie's quest for revenge, Bella said it's "driven by grief, and severe loss, and an unstable mental state." They explained: "She's actually not very well this season, but can't see it. She emulates Joel in a lot of ways, and I think that sort of violence within her, when she feels it, when it happens, I don't think she likes herself after.”

They continued: "I think she also sees that she's just becoming Joel, which she never wanted to do."

