McFly's Danny Jones 'set to join' I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up

1 November 2024, 11:53

McFly's Danny Jones 'set to join' I'm A Celebrity
McFly's Danny Jones 'set to join' I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Following Tommy Fury's reported departure from the line up, McFly's Danny Jones is said to be set for I'm A Celeb appearance.

As we creep closer to the all important I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! launch date, more names have been added to the rumoured line up.

Tommy Fury, who recently split from Molly-Mae Hague, was tipped to be on the show this winter, but following a supposed 'more lucrative deal' he has reportedly stepped away from the iconic ITV show.

Recently it was said that Coleen Rooney has made this year's line up. And now, McFly's Danny Jones is going to be on the show, according to the tabloids.

Danny Jones of McFly performs during their 21st Birthday show at The O2 Arena
Danny Jones of McFly performs during their 21st Birthday show at The O2 Arena. Picture: Getty

Is Danny Jones going to be on I'm A Celeb 2024?

A tabloid source said: "As well as bringing some of the star appeal of the group with him, he'll be supplying some serious guy candy for the campmates and viewers at home.

"All the McFly guys are gym fanatics and Danny in particular has a great physique - which he's bound to show off in the jungle."

"He'll be keeping up with the proud tradition of I'm A Celebrity hunks who've been on the show over the years including Owen Warner and Joel Dommett," they added.

"And he'll fill the jungle hunk gap left by Tommy Fury after he declined the opportunity earlier this month."

Danny and his son Cooper
Danny and his son Cooper. Picture: Instagram @dannyjonesofficial

Danny has been a part of McFly since the band formed in 2003, known for hits like 'Five Colours In Her Hair' and 'All About You' they have cemented themselves as a household name.

His bandmate Dougie Poynter won I'm A Celeb in 2011 and the wife of lead vocalist Tom Fletcher, Giovanna Fletcher, also won the show in 2020.

The McFly star married wife Georgia Horsley back in 2014 and they welcomed their six-year-old son Cooper in 2018.

Team Tom and Danny won The Voice UK 2024 with 21-year-old singer Ava
Team Tom and Danny won The Voice UK 2024 with 21-year-old singer Ava. Picture: Instagram

As well as recently announcing a battle of the bands tour with Busted at McFly's 21st anniversary performance, Danny has been working as a coach on singing competition The Voice UK alongside Tom.

Their prodigy Ava Mannings from Downend, South Gloucestershire won the show this year, perhaps foreshadowing a winning streak for Danny.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

