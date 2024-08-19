The Events That Led To Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury’s Split Revealed

19 August 2024, 11:53

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's split was said to be 'a long time coming'
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's split was said to be 'a long time coming'. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s break-up was said to be ‘a long time coming’.

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s split well and truly shocked the showbiz world and long-time fans of the couple, after Molly announced on Instagram they were separating after five years together, one of which they were engaged.

And as the days go on and fans patiently await Molly, or even her sister Zoe Rae, to address the situation and share more about what happened, the rumour mill has been going into overdrive mainly with allegations Tommy cheated on Molly, something he denies.

The latest reports claim Molly, who shares Bambi, one, with Tommy, grew tired of her fiancé “gallivanting around the world while she was looking after their child.”

In the last few months Tommy’s been in Germany, Hungary and Dubai and returned from North Macedonia in the hours before Molly-Mae announced they’d split.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcomed Bambi in January 2023
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcomed Bambi in January 2023. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

According to the tabloids he was unfaithful while was in North Macedonia, something his spokespeople have denied.

A source told The Mirror: “Problems had been growing for a while. Increasingly, it seemed like they were living two very different lifestyles.”

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were together five years
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were together five years. Picture: Getty

Molly-Mae was open with her loyal YouTube followers in recent months over how she often felt she was ‘solo-parenting’ while Tommy was away, either working or at training camps.

Since their breakup, both Molly-Mae’s mum and dad have been seen at her home, no doubt helping out with Bambi and supporting their daughter after Tommy moved out of the £3.5 million Cheshire mansion.

Molly-Mae's sister appears to drop clue to split days before announcement

However, he has since returned to the home to take Bambi out to the park. At the weekend he was seen, accompanied by security, with his daughter in his arms, treating her to ice cream.

It was reported on Saturday Tommy was at their home for just 40 minutes, coming face to face with his ex for the first time since he left their family home.

Molly-Mae announced their breakup on Wednesday 14th August in an emotional statement, with Tommy posting a separate announcement of his own just a few hours later.

