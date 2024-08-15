Tommy Fury Dubai Baby Rumour Shut Down Amid Cheating Allegations

Tommy Fury's friend's mum has reportedly shut down rumours he's fathered another child. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

One of Tommy Fury's friend's mum has come forward to rebuke claims that he is the s father of her daughter's baby in Dubai, amid rumours that he and Molly-Mae Hague split because got another woman pregnant.

Rumours have been rife following the sudden split of Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury.

Since Molly announced that she's "extremely upset" to reveal their five year relationship coming to an end internet sleuths have been resurfacing videos of Tommy Fury partying in Dubai nine months ago with Chris Brown.

Tommy's behaviour abroad led to cheating allegations and now the internet is alight with rumours that Tommy has fathered another baby by someone he met out there, although there is no evidence to suggest this is the case.

However, according to The Mirror, the mother of one of his friends in Dubai has come forward to deny these claims.

Molly-Mae and Tommy have called it quits after 5 years together. Picture: Instagram

The woman, who has not been named, said in a furious video on TikTok that the speculation about her daughter's baby being Tommy's was "crazy", telling people to "move onto your next suspect".

Hours after Molly's statement, Tommy released his own saying: “I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority. Please respect our privacy, and our families’ privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed Bambi in January 2023. Picture: Instagram

The break up news came just a week after the pair celebrated a year of being engaged.

Sharing a video of Tommy's proposal, Molly wrote: "One year ago today I was tricked into going on a fake brand trip on which the love of my life would ask me to marry him."

