Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury's Relationship Timeline: Inside The Love Island Couple’s Journey

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are currently isolating together in their apartment. Picture: PA/Instagram

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been dating for just under a year after meeting on the dating show.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been loved up since appearing on Love Island in the 2019 summer series, where they came in second place to Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

The couple only had eyes for each other (mostly) in the show, after their love triangles with Lucie Donlan and Maura Higgins fizzled out and they’ve gone from strength to strength since leaving the villa.

With the pair now officially being the only couple who are still together from the 2019 series, Molly-Mae and Tommy proved a lot of people wrong, who branded their relationship ‘fake’ at first - but they’re better than ever!

So, how long have they been dating and where are they now? Let’s take a look at their journey…

When did Molly-Mae and Tommy start dating? - June 2019

As Tommy was getting to know Lucie during the second week of Love Island, Molly-Mae entered the villa as the new bombshell and their romance began.

As they got closer during their time on the show, they declared their love for each other many times and even had a very emotional reunion after Tommy returned back to the villa alone, from Casa Amor, sending the nation into floods of tears as they became favourites to win.

Did Molly-Mae and Tommy split? - August 2019

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury shut down rumours that they'd parted ways. Picture: Instagram

After leaving the villa, the couple sparked speculation that they’d called it quits after they appeared to be very quiet on social media and fans noticed they hadn’t shared any pictures together on Instagram.

However, an insider at the time spoke to a tabloid, revealing the pair were focusing on their relationship on the outside world and claimed Molly-Mae was ‘overwhelmed after coming out of the villa’.

They said: "They’re very very much together and haven’t split up. They’re completely obsessed with each other and that’s why they haven’t posted to social – they’re too busy concentrating on the relationship.”

When did Molly-Mae and Tommy move in together? - September 2019

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury moved in together 3 months after they met. Picture: Instagram

At Molly-Mae’s launch for her Pretty Little Thing clothing collection, she revealed that her boxer boyfriend has moved into her Manchester flat.

However, it was only temporary until they moved into a bigger place the following month.

Are Molly-Mae and Tommy engaged? - November 2019

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been on luxury holidays together. Picture: Instagram

Not yet! However, in November last year, it was reported that she thought he might propose on their New Year’s holiday to the Maldives.

She said: "Tommy and I are perfect. He's such a caring and kind person.

"Anything I like, he likes and everything that makes me happy, makes him happy. I love him and I want to share my life with him.

"The thing is I wouldn't be surprised if he did pop the question when we're in the Maldives over New Year. I don't waste my time, I wouldn't want to be in a relationship with someone thinking 'this is only short term'.

"I wasn't thinking 'when's the sell-by date on this one?' We're going to be together forever. I'm looking forward to having a rock on my finger!”

Where is Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's apartment? - January 2020

The couple moved into their Manchester apartment at the end of 2019, but as fans were super curious as to what their home looked like, Molly-Mae showed everyone around it in a YouTube video tour.

The couple boasts two bedrooms, four bathrooms and their very own sauna in their lavish flat, as well as loads of wardrobe room equipped for the 20-year-old influencer’s bulks of clothes form her PLT range.

