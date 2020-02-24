Are Molly-Mae And Tommy Fury Engaged? Fans Speculate Over Love Island Proposal

Tommy Fury is reportedly thinking about proposing to his Love Island girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

Love Island 2019 finalists Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury were reportedly set to get engaged in Las Vegas this weekend after Tyson Fury’s boxing win - but was there a proposal?

Love Island couple Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury were reportedly set to get engaged after they spent the weekend in Las Vegas with all their friends and family.

According to reports, Tommy, Tyson Fury’s little brother, was going to pop the big question to his girlfriend if the fight against Deontay Wilder was a success - which we all know it was.

Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together Including Molly Mae and Tommy Fury

So with that in mind, fans of Molly and Tommy are convinced he secretly got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

Molly-Mae wasn't showing off an engagement ring on her way home from Las Vegas. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

A source said at the time: “Tommy's serious about Molly and thinks proposing in Vegas surrounded by family will be the perfect time.

"He's of the mind only to do it in Vegas if his brother Tyson wins his fight against Deontay Wilder tonight. He thinks it would be the perfect way to end the perfect day."

So did Tommy propose? It doesn’t look likely as neither he or Molly have mentioned anything on their very active social media accounts this weekend.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae have been together since summer 2019. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

Also, the couple looked pretty smitten on their first class flight home and there was no diamond featuring on Molly’s all-important finger.

Molly and Tommy have been together since summer 2019 where they met in Menorca in the famous Love Island villa. They currently live together in Manchester.