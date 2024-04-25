Baby Reindeer Viewers Spot Hidden 'Code' That You Probably Missed

25 April 2024, 12:36

Baby Reindeer viewers spot Easter egg you probably missed
Baby Reindeer viewers spot Easter egg you probably missed. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Martha's email address includes a reference to another TV series – but what does it mean?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Baby Reindeer viewers have spotted a very familiar 'code' hidden within the first episode, but not everyone will have been able to spot it right away. Some people might not even have a clue what it means or why it's significant... Did you clock it?

The new Netflix series has taken social media by storm over the past few weeks. Created and written by Richard Gadd, it tells the true story of his experience with a stalker, named 'Martha' in the series. Throughout the show, viewers watch as Martha begins to inundate Donny (Gadd) with emails, texts, calls, voicemails and more.

In the first episode, we see the start of Martha's obsession with Donny as she floods his inbox with emails. At one point, Martha's chaotic email address pops up on-screen: ma4815162342@yahoo.com.

Donny remarks that the email address looks like "a random series of numbers like spam," but there's actually more to it than that. Here's what those numbers mean.

What do the numbers in Martha's email address mean in Baby Reindeer?

Are Martha's emails in Baby Reindeer real? The fake email address includes a 'hidden' code reference
Are Martha's emails in Baby Reindeer real? The fake email address includes a 'hidden' code reference. Picture: Netflix

To most viewers, those numbers will also just look like gibberish or spam, but to those who have watched Lost, those numbers will instantly trigger something within your brain.

Yep, 4, 8, 15, 16, 23 and 42 are not completely random numbers that Richard Gadd whipped up out of nowhere. That string of numbers feature prominently throughout Lost's storyline, and are intricately weaved within the show's 6-season run.

For those who have never watched the show, the numbers (both individually and together) appear in every single episode and are connected to the characters and the overall mythology.

One character, Hurley, considers them to be cursed or 'bad luck' after he won millions on the lottery and then immediately started experiencing a string of bizarre, bad events.

In Baby Reindeer, there doesn't really appear to be any other reason behind the numbers other than to serve as a nod to the iconic drama series. Richard Gadd hasn't explained why he chose to reference them.

Based on Hurley's 'cursed' interpretation of the numbers, viewers could choose to see Martha's email address as an ominous warning that something very bad was about to happen to Donny.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far

American Horror Story season 13: Release date, cast, theme, plot and more

Chloe Burrows spoke to Capital about whether she'd go public with her next relationship

Chloe Burrows Opens Up About Making Her Next Boyfriend Public

Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Admit They Leaned Into Affair Rumours To Promote 'Anyone But You'

Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Admit They "Leaned Into" Anyone But You Affair Rumours

Jess Gale and Callum Jones starred in Love Island All Stars 2024

Love Island’s Jess Gale Claims Callum Jones Did Something Unforgivable To Her

Love Island

Chloe Burrows' fans want to know who she's dating since her split from Toby Aromolaran

Who Is Chloe Burrows Dating?

Here's what we know about Michael and Stephen since filming MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Michael And Stephen Still Together?

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy have fast become fan favourites.

Are Lucinda Light And Timothy Smith From MAFS Australia Still Together?

Jayden and Eden were paired together by the experts in Married At First Sight Australia.

Are MAFS Australia Couple Eden And Jayden Still Together?

Madeleine Maxwell and Ash Galati were paired up in MAFS Australia 2024

Are Madeleine Maxwell And Ash Galati From MAFS Australia Still Together?

Lauren and Jonathan were paired up by the MAFS experts for 2024

Are Lauren Dunn And Jonathan ‘Jono’ McCullough From MAFS Australia Still Together?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits