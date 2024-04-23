Netflix Baby Reindeer: What Happened To The Real-Life Martha? Where Is She Now?

23 April 2024, 12:38

Baby Reindeer: Here's what happened to real-life Martha after Richard Gadd's stalking ordeal
Baby Reindeer: Here's what happened to real-life Martha after Richard Gadd's stalking ordeal. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Richard Gadd has confirmed there is "no concern" about his real-life stalker contacting him after the success of Baby Reindeer. Here's what happened.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you've watched Netflix's 'Baby Reindeer', you're probably not the only one now wondering what actually happened to Richard Gadd's stalker in real life. Where is the real-life Martha now?

'Baby Reindeer' is a true story – a dramatised version of the very real experience that creator Richard Gadd went through. Richard plays a fictionalised version of himself in the film (named Donny), and the character of Martha (played by Jessica Gunning) is a fictionalised version of his stalker.

Richard told Forbes that while the show is "100% emotionally true", the character of Martha – as well as other details and characters – are fictionalised for "legal and artistic reasons."

For those wanting to know what happened in Richard's life, he has now provided a small bit of information about how his stalking ordeal ended. He doesn’t go into detail, but it seems like 'Martha' is no longer a concern.

Where is the real-life Martha from 'Baby Reindeer' now?

Baby Reindeer's Martha is a fictionalised version of Richard Gadd's real stalker
Baby Reindeer's Martha is a fictionalised version of Richard Gadd's real stalker. Picture: Netflix

What happened to the real-life Martha from 'Baby Reindeer'?

Richard's stalker, a.k.a. the real-life Martha is unknown. Her real identity and name will likely never be confirmed by Richard or anyone who knew about the situation at the time.

In the wake of the conversation surrounding the show, Richard has also now had to issue an urgent message to viewers on Instagram Stories, warning them not to "speculate on who any of the real-life people could be".

In an interview with GQ, Richard explained that the team worked hard to "disguise" the stalker within the character of Martha. "We’ve gone to such great lengths to disguise her to the point that I don’t think she would recognise herself. What’s been borrowed is an emotional truth, not a fact-by-fact profile of someone," he said.

Watch the trailer for Netflix's Baby Reindeer series

Speaking to Variety, Richard was asked whether or not he felt afraid that the stalker might try and contact him because of the show. He explained that he was unable to answer the question, but went on to add: "Due to where things ended in real life, it’s not a concern for me."

In a different interview with The Times, he described the situation as something that has now been "resolved".

Much like in the show, Richard did end up pressing charges against his stalker. Based on his comments, however, it seems like the stalker did not spend any time in jail. He explained that he "didn’t want to throw someone who was that level of mentally unwell in prison."

He told GQ: "I do think the institution needs improvement, especially around stalking. I can think of numerous examples where people have complained to the police about a stalker but because maybe they’ve had a previous relationship the police haven’t taken it seriously. They can look for a concrete reason to arrest… but sometimes situations are more nuanced than that.

“The first thing the police should do is try to preserve the safety of the person who is making the report rather than going through a long, arduous process to work out whether they should believe them or not," he continued.

Richard Gadd has revealed that his real-life stalker is no longer a concern
Richard Gadd has revealed that his real-life stalker is no longer a concern. Picture: Netflix

In the Netflix series, Donny reports Martha to the police but they claim they’re unable to do anything because none of her messages are particularly threatening. Eventually, he reports her again, this time presenting one of her concerning voicemails.

Martha is arrested and pleads guilty. She is sentenced to nine months in prison and Donny is granted a five-year restraining order against her.

Read more Netflix news here:

WATCH: Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Shaughna Phillips opened up about having plastic surgery

Everything Love Island's Shaughna Phillips Has Said About Cosmetic Surgery

Love Island

Anyone But You is an adaptation of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing

The Complete ‘Anyone But You’ Soundtrack, Score & Every Song Revealed

Emily in Paris series four has reportedly been filmed already

The Latest On Emily In Paris Series 4 From Release Dates To What Will Happen With Emily & Gabriel
Will there be a second season of Squid Game?

When Is Squid Game Season 2 Coming Out?

Netflix's Baby Reindeer's emails are real – here's what happened to Richard Gadd in real life

Are Netflix's Baby Reindeer Emails Real? The True Story Behind Real-Life Martha's Emails

Love Island's Georgia Harrison is set to release and star in a new documentary series

Love Island’s Georgia Harrison Returns To TV In New ‘Revenge Porn’ Documentary Series

Love Island

MAFS' Richard has revealed the cast of the reality show have complained about the low pay they recieved

MAFS’ Richard Complains About Show’s Low Pay As He’s Left ‘Broke’

MAFS' Jack Dunkley has left viewers baffled by his choice of emoji

What On Earth Did MAFS’ Australia’s Jack Mean By The Wind Emoji?

Dylan O'Brien says he's "so grateful" to have a trans nonbinary sibiling

Dylan O'Brien Says Having A Trans Nonbinary Sibling Has "Deepened" His Life

Taylor Lautner reveals they were originally going to recast Jacob in Twilight New Moon

Taylor Lautner Reveals Twilight Were Originally Going To Recast Jacob In New Moon

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits