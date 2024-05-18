Bridgerton Boss Explains Why They Skipped Benedict's Story In Season 3

Benedict and Sophie's love story is the focus of book 3, but season 3 of the Netflix show will be about Colin and Penelope.

Ever since it was confirmed that Bridgerton season 3 would focus on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, book readers have all been asking the same question: What happened to Benedict's story?

Netflix's Bridgerton series is based on the best-selling book series written by Julia Quinn and so far, the TV show has followed the order of the book series with Daphne and Anthony taking centre stage in season 1 and season 2, respectively. Book 3, however, follows Benedict and his love story with Sophie Beckett.

Fans were under the impression that he would be the next sibling to receive the main character treatment, but it was later announced that season 3 would be about Colin and Penelope's story instead, which is the focus of Book 4.

Now, Bridgerton show-runner Jess Brownell has revealed the reason behind the switch, and has teased more "fun" for Benedict in the build up to his season.

Why did Bridgerton skip Benedict's story in season 3?

Behind the scenes of Bridgerton season 3

Explaining why they decided to skip Benedict's story in favour of Colin, Brownell told Entertainment Weekly that they simply wanted to give Benedict more to do on the sidelines before having him commit to a marriage.

"We've spent two seasons really getting to know Pen and Colin," she said. "We've been watching Pen's crush and seeing how oblivious Colin is to it. That's a dynamic that you can only play out for so long before something has to change. This really felt like the right time to lean into what's been set up with them."

"On the Benedict side, he's such a fun character and such a fan favourite that we are really excited to play with him for a little bit more and let him have more fun before he settles down."

In season 3, Benedict begins a sexual relationship with widower Lady Tilley Arnold. She is a completely new character that does not appear in the books.

Benedict's book sees him fall in love with Sophie Beckett, the illegitimate daughter of an earl who has been made to be a servant by her stepmother. They meet at a masquerade ball and Benedict becomes determined to find out who she is. Years later, they meet again, and the usual Bridgerton romance and drama ensues.

Will Bridgerton season 4 be about Benedict or Eloise?
Will Bridgerton season 4 be about Benedict or Eloise? Picture: Netflix

While Bridgerton season 4 has already been renewed (3 and 4 were given the green light back in April 2021), it's still not yet been 100% confirmed that Benedict and Sophie will be the focus.

Executive producer Shonda Rhimes previously confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that they're "not necessarily going in order" when it comes to the TV show. With that in mind, it's possible that the other siblings might end up jumping ahead of each other. Books 5 and 6 focus on Eloise and Francesca, with Gregory and Hyacinth taking over in Books 7 and 8.

Season 3 sees Francesca's love story begin to blossom, as she meets John Stirling shortly after her debut.

Fans will likely have a better idea of what to expect in season 4 once the second half of season 3 drops in June. If a masquerade ball takes place at any point during the season, the odds of season 4 focusing on Benedict and Sophie will start to look very very good!

