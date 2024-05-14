How Old Is Penelope In Bridgerton Season 3? Her Age And Colin's Age Revealed

14 May 2024, 08:35

How old are Colin and Penelope in Bridgerton season 3? Their ages revealed
How old are Colin and Penelope in Bridgerton season 3? Their ages revealed. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Penelope Featherington's age gap with Colin Bridgerton is different in the books. Here's how old they both are.

It's finally time for Bridgerton season 3, but before we dive into the romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, fans have one burning question on their minds: How old actually is Penelope?

While the Bridgerton books clearly detail the ages of the characters, with family trees and dates confirming when each sibling was born and when they got married, the ages of the characters in the show are not only different but also unclear at times.

Penelope Featherington is one of those characters. In the first season, it's clear that Penelope is very young. But in the third season, she refers to herself as a spinster and laments the fact that she has no marriage prospects three years after debuting.

So how old actually is she? And how old is Colin? Here's your full breakdown of Colin and Penelope's ages in Bridgerton season 3, and how their ages compare to the books.

Bridgerton character ages: How old are Penelope and Colin? Picture: Netflix

How old is Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton?

Penelope is around 19-20 years old in Bridgerton season 3. Here's a breakdown down of her age throughout the series so far:

In season 1, when Penelope makes her debut in society alongside her sisters, she is around 17 years old. (She debuted earlier than usual as most girls would debut at the age of 18.)

Season 2 takes place one year after season 1, which means Penelope is about 18 going on 19. She’s the same age as Eloise Bridgerton, who makes her debut at the start of the season.

This means, in season 3, Penelope is likely 19, almost 20 years old. Fans have been particularly shocked to find out she's that young because she refers to herself as a "spinster" and a "lost cause". (She's on her third year of the marriage mart with no prospects to show for it! She's feeling bad about herself! Give her a break!)

Nicola Coughlan is 37 years old, for those wondering.

How old is Penelope in Bridgerton season 3? Picture: Netflix

How old is Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton?

In season 3, Colin is around 22 years old – just a could of years older than Penelope. Here's a breakdown of his age throughout the series so far:

In season 1, Colin is presumed to be about 20 years old. He's closer in age to his younger sister Daphne than he is to his older brother Benedict.

At the end of season 2, Colin is 21 – or, "one and twenty", for those who now like to refer to their age like a member of the Ton. His age is confirmed in season 2 episode 8 by Benedict when Anthony gets mad at Colin for taking money out of the family account.

So, if season 3 takes place roughly a year later than season 2, Colin would be around 22.

Luke Newton is 31 years old, for those wondering.

Watch the Bridgerton Season 3 trailer

How old are Penelope and Colin in the Bridgerton books?

Despite being close in age in the series, with Penelope at 19-20 years old and Colin at 22, their age gap is slightly bigger in the books.

In Julia Quinn's original novels, Colin is actually 5 years older than Penelope. Per the official Bridgerton Family Tree on Julia Quinn's website, Colin was born in 1791 and Penelope was born in 1796. He's been made younger for the show.

In the first book, Colin is actually 22 years old, while Penelope is 17. By the time it reaches their love story in the fourth book, Colin and Penelope are around 25 and 20 years old.

