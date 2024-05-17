Why Is Daphne Not In Bridgerton Season 3? Phoebe Dynevor's Absence Explained

Here's why Phoebe Dynevor is not in season three of Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

By Capital Buzz

Actress Phoebe Dynevor has explained why Daphne isn't in Bridgerton season 3, here's what she said.

The very first love-story we were introduced to in Netflix's Bridgerton was Daphne Bridgerton and The Duke of Hastings, aka Simon.

While The Duke - played by Regé-Jean Page - didn't even appear in season 2, Daphne - played by Phoebe Dynevor -reprised her role in the second season but is not returning for the third.

Bridgerton season three is centred around the budding romance of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington - played by Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan - which has been teased since the series began.

It seems with so much of the story focused on Colin and Penelope there maybe isn't room for the eldest Bridgeton sister Daphne... Here's what the actress has said about leaving Bridgerton.

Daphne and The Duke in season one of 'Bridgerton'. Picture: Netflix

Why isn't Daphne in Bridgerton season 3?

Speaking to Variety, Phoebe, who plays Daphne, said she isn't returning to Bridgerton for season 3 because her character's arc is complete. She said: “Well, I did my two seasons. I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc.”

However, she did say, "If they ask me back in the future, who knows?”. Well we know that Bridgerton bosses are committed to making eight seasons, so there may be room for Phoebe to reprise her role as Daphne later on in the series.

Ahead of the Variety chat, Phoebe, who is also known for the British drama Waterloo Road (like Regé-Jean), had already revealed she wouldn't be in season 3 during a conversation with ScreenRant.

She said she is "sadly not in season 3. Potentially in the future. But season 3, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.”

Phoebe Dynevor is open to returning to Bridgerton in the future. Picture: Getty

The regency-era drama Bridgerton is based off of the eight novels written by Julia Quinn. Daphne's story in season one was based off of the first book in the series The Duke And I.

The second season was inspired by the second book The Viscount Who Loved Me which follows Anthony Bridgerton's love triangle with Kate and Edwina Sharma.

However, Netflix decided to skip past the third book An Offer from a Gentleman about Benedict Bridgerton's love affair with Sophie Beckett. Instead the third season follows the fourth book Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

