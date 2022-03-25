Bridgerton Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Spoilers And More

Bridgerton seasons 3 and 4 have been confirmed by Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Netflix brought us incredible things with seasons one and two so naturally we're already looking into Bridgerton season 3 - so when can we expect it to come out? And what will the storyline be? Here's what we know.

Bridgerton has already been confirmed for seasons 3 and 4 so while Netflix viewers currently binge their way through the new series, we couldn't help but take a look at all the details for what's to come next.

In the first season we saw the love drama unfold between the Duke of Hastings and Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor.

Season 2 then brought us Anthony Bridgerton's story as he took on the challenge of finding himself a suitable wife and his love interest with Simone Ashley who plays new leading lady Kate Sharma.

So what is going to happen in Bridgerton 3? Is there a release date yet? And are there any storyline spoilers? Here's everything we know about season 3 so far:

The season 3 storyline looks set to follow another Bridgerton family member on their quest for love. Picture: Netflix

When will Bridgerton season 3 be released?

Fans of the sexy period drama had to wait a long time between seasons 1 and 2 thanks to the coronavirus pandemic but luckily, fans won't be expected to wait that long between seasons again.

But as we're just enjoying fresh drama from the show, Netflix has yet to confirm a season 3's start date.

What will Bridgerton season 3 be about?

Based on a book series by Julia Quinn, we've so far seen Daphne and Anthony Bridgerton's love story.

If the show is to follow suit, season 3 will follow book three which is about the second eldest Bridgerton brother, Benedict Bridgerton and his romance story with Sophie Beckett.

Nicola Coughlan has hinted at her return for Bridgerton season 3. Picture: Netflix

Who will be in the Bridgerton 3 cast?

Obviously, nothing has been fully confirmed but judging by the storyline ,and a few of the cast tweets have hinted that they will be returning.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, shared her excitement about another season on Twitter, hinting she'll be in it too as she referenced a future screen moment. She wrote: "Polin Stans this is our moment!!"

And as the storyline is expected to be all about Benedict Bridgerton, we're expecting to see actor Luke Thompson return too.

Are there any Bridgerton season 3 spoilers?

As we watch the drama unfold in season 2, which was released March 25, we are busy catching up on all the latest dramas which means there hasn't been anytime for season 3 spoilers just yet.

Hopefully the makers and producers don't keep us waiting too long for more Lady Whistledown drama and releases snippets of spoilers and teasers soon.