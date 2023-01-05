Bridgerton Prequel 'Queen Charlotte': All The Latest On The Spin-Off

5 January 2023, 17:38 | Updated: 5 January 2023, 17:47

By Kathryn Knight

Bridgerton’s spin-off show Queen Charlotte is coming in 2023.

Queen Charlotte is a central character in Bridgerton, and this year the Ton will be treated to a series all about the royal star in a prequel to the world-famous show.

Netflix and TV production company Shondaland announced way back in May 2021 that a Bridgerton prequel was in the works, revealing it would tell the story of young Queen Charlotte.

Golda Rosheuvel plays the Queen in series one and two of Bridgerton and it’s thought she will reprise her role for the prequel.

Here’s everything you need to know about Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, including cast, release date and more.

Queen Charlotte is the prequel to Bridgerton
Queen Charlotte is the prequel to Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

What is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story about?

Netflix's Head of Global TV, Bela Bajaria shared in a statement what the Bridgerton prequel would be about when the series was announced, revealing it will expand the story of Queen Charlotte.

The statement read: “Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I'm thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton.”

The prequel will focus largely on Queen Charlotte’s rise to power and how her marriage to King George sparked ‘both a great love story and a societal shift,’ Netflix explains.

Much of the Bridgerton cast are in the series prequel
Much of the Bridgerton cast are in the series prequel. Picture: Netflix

Who is in the cast of Queen Charlotte?

Queen Charlotte is a Bridgerton spin-off
Queen Charlotte is a Bridgerton spin-off. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton fans will notice that a few of the series’ original cast members will also appear in the prequel, including Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel.

Here’s a complete list of who will star in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story:

  • Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury.
  • Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte.
  • India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte.
  • Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Ledger Bridgerton.
  • Corey Mylchreest as young King George.
  • Keir Charles as Lord Ledger.
  • Tunji Kasim as Adolphus.
  • Connie Jenkins-Greig as young Violet Ledger.
  • Cyril Ari as Lord Danbury.

Is there a release date for Queen Charlotte?

Netflix haven’t yet unveiled a release date for the Bridgerton prequel, but we do know it’s coming in 2023.

Bookmark this page for more updates on Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

