Who Plays Anthony Bridgerton? Actor Jonathan Bailey's Age, Partner And Other TV Roles Revealed

23 March 2022, 09:49 | Updated: 23 March 2022, 10:07

Anthony Bridgerton is played by actor Jonathan Bailey
Anthony Bridgerton is played by actor Jonathan Bailey. Picture: Netflix

By Zoe Adams

Jonathan Bailey who plays Bridgerton season 2 hunk Anthony Bridgerton is going to be all we can talk about this series, so here are all his best facts including his height, sexuality and exactly where you've seen him before.

Bridgerton season 2 is finally back on Netflix and this time the series is all about Anthony Bridgerton, played by actor Jonathan Bailey.

Replacing season one hunk the Duke of Hastings, who sadly won't be returning as Simon, we'll see the Bridgerton family's first born on his quest to find a suitable wife.

So who is the actor behind Anthony Bridgerton? And what do we need to know about Jonathan Bailey who plays him?

Bridgerton's Jonathon Bailey Reveals 'Pressure To Hide Sexuality'

Bridgerton Season 2: All The Behind The Scenes Photos

Here are all the facts you need to know including his age, height, sexuality, partner and all the other important details:

Anthony Bridgerton is this seasons main man as he looks for a suitable wife
Anthony Bridgerton is this seasons main man as he looks for a suitable wife. Picture: Netflix

How old is Anthony Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey?

Jonathan is currently 33 years old but is soon to turn another year older on April 25. He was born in 1988 and his star sign is a Taurus.

Where have you seen Jonathan Bailey before?

Jonathan has made himself famous with his role of protective big brother Anthony Bridgerton, but he's also had plenty of other acting roles to celebrate.

A few you might remember include Netflix's Crashing and TV series Broadchurch.

He has also been in plenty of stage productions, most recently playing Jamie in the West End.

How tall is Jonathan Bailey?

We always love to know just how tall someone is, right? Well, incase you were wondering about Jonathan, he is around 5ft 11 inches, which is roughly 1.80m tall.

Jonathan Bailey has had numerous roles in TV and movies as well as on stage
Jonathan Bailey has had numerous roles in TV and movies as well as on stage. Picture: Jonathan Bailey/Instagram

Where is Jonathan Bailey from?

A proud English actor, the 33 year old was born in Wallingford, Oxfordshire. It's unknown where he is living now.

What is Jonathan Bailey's sexuality and does he have a partner?

The Anthony Bridgerton actor has been very open about his sexuality as he shares his experiences on being gay.

In an interview, he discussed gay actors and said: "I think it shouldn't matter at all what character people play, but of course there is a narrative that's very clear, that openly gay men aren't playing straight in leading roles.

"A lot of straight men have gone on to play iconic gay roles and to be lauded for that is fantastic. But wouldn't it be brilliant to see gay men play their own experience?"

It's unclear whether he has a partner though as he keeps that part of his life to himself.

Does Jonathan Bailey have an Instagram account?

Of course! The Netflix star can be found sharing all of his life adventures and work @jbayleaf.

We imagine this account is about to get a LOT of love as he plays out Anthony Bridgerton's story.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Ellie Brown appeared on Love Island in 2018

Ellie Brown From Love Island Looks Unrecognisable Four Years On From The Show

Harry Styles' You Are Home era and all the clues explained

Harry Styles You Are Home: The Meaning Behind The Clues And Link To HS3

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been spotted

Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Spotted Looking Loved-Up In London

Is Rihanna engaged to A$AP Rocky?

Rihanna Sparks Engagement Rumours After Showcasing Huge Diamond Ring

Taylor Swift has written 'Carolina' for 'Where The Crawdads Sing'

Taylor Swift Has A New Song & It's For 'Where The Crawdads Sing'

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island.

Molly-Mae Hague Net Worth: How Much She Makes Per Post & Her Huge Fortune Revealed

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star