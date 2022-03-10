Bridgerton's Jonathon Bailey Reveals 'Pressure To Hide Sexuality'

10 March 2022, 13:11

Jonathan Bailey felt he had to hide his sexuality
Jonathan Bailey felt he had to hide his sexuality. Picture: Netflix/Alamy
Jonathan Bailey of 'Bridgerton' fame revealed the pressure he felt to suppress his sexuality when he was starting out as an actor in a recent interview.

Jonathan Bailey has spoken out about the pressures he has felt within the industry to 'hide' his sexuality in his early career.

The 33-year-old is set to be the star of Bridgerton's second season, talking about his role as the new leading man in a recent interview, he revealed the obstacles he has faced whilst trying to make it as an actor.

Bridgerton season 2: Where Is Simon Actor Regé-Jean Page?

Jonathan portrays the character Anthony Bridgerton in the Netflix period drama, with series two focusing on his love story whereas season one centred around his sister Daphne, portrayed by Phoebe Dynevor.

The actor told GQ Hype about homophobia within the film and TV business, recalling a piece of advice a fellow actor received from someone in the industry.

“At the time he was told, ‘There’s two things we don’t want to know: if you’re an alcoholic or if you’re gay'," Bailey revealed that those words stuck with him.

Jonathan Bailey spoke about the harmful views on sexuality in the industry
Jonathan Bailey spoke about the harmful views on sexuality in the industry. Picture: Getty

Bailey candidly spoke about the negative impact those words had on him as he attempted to forge a career in acting.

The Bridgerton star told the publication: "All it takes is for one of those people in that position of power to say that, and it ripples through. So, yeah, of course, I thought that.

"Of course, I thought that in order to be happy I needed to be straight," he poignantly said.

Jonathon went on to explain that he no longer tries to hide his love life in fear of losing job opportunities.

He said: ‘I reached a point where I thought, “F**k this”, I’d much prefer to hold my boyfriend’s hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that, than get a part."

The highly-anticipated second season of the saucy drama is arriving on Netflix on March 25 – the wait is nearly over!

