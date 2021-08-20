Phoebe Dynevor's Upcoming Roles: What's The Bridgerton Star In Next?

20 August 2021, 16:12

What else is Phoebe Dynevor in?
What else is Phoebe Dynevor in? Picture: Getty/Phoebe Dynevor/Instagram
What will Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor be in next? Here are all the projects the actress has in the works after

We were all enamoured by the Duchess when Bridgerton donned our screens at the end of last year – but what will Phoebe Dynevor be in next?

The rising star is set to make her feature film debut as well as continue work on the Netflix mega-hit.

Why Did Phoebe Dynevor And Pete Davidson Split?

Here's the breakdown of Phoebe's upcoming projects...

What upcoming projects will Phoebe Dynevor feature in?
What upcoming projects will Phoebe Dynevor feature in? Picture: Getty

Phoebe Dynevor returns to Bridgerton season 2

Of course, we couldn't go without mentioning the series that started it all!

Phoebe famously portrayed one half of the iconic Duke and Duchess of Hastings, alongside Regé-Jean Page.

Despite Regé not reprising his role for the second instalment of the franchise, Dynevor will grace our screens once more in all her reality, thank goodness!

What will Daphne Bridgerton get up to in the next season? We'll have to wait until 2022 to find out!

Phoebe Dynevor's will be returning for the second season of Bridgerton
Phoebe Dynevor's will be returning for the second season of Bridgerton. Picture: Phoebe Dynevor/Instagram

The Colour Room becomes Phoebe Dynevor's movie debut

The 26-year-old star will be making her feature film debut in The Colour Room.

The flick is a British drama set in the 1920s, Phoebe plays the main character of Clarice Cliff and the project is expected to be released later this year!

This emerging actress can't get enough of the period dramas!

Phoebe Dynevor is starting to rack up an impressive filmography
Phoebe Dynevor is starting to rack up an impressive filmography. Picture: Phoebe Dynevor/Instagram

Phoebe Dynevor tipped to headline I Heart Murder

The Netflix powerhouse is rumoured to be cast as the top billing for the upcoming movie, I Heart Murder.

The Sony flick would be a departure for Phoebe as the genre branches out into new territory for the dramatic actress.

The production remains tight-lipped about the synopsis but we're sure the Bridgerton actress will knock it out of the park!

We'll keep the page updated with the latest!

