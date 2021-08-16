Why Did Phoebe Dynevor And Pete Davidson Split?

16 August 2021, 10:33

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have split
Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have split. Picture: Getty
Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have split after just five months of dating.

Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson have reportedly split after they began dating at the start of the year.

The couple only went public with their relationship a few months prior, when he was pictured paying a visit to her hometown outside of Manchester.

When Is Bridgerton Season 2 Coming Out? From The Cast To Trailers – All The Details You Need

They were also seen looking loved-up at Wimbledon in July.

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor split after five months
Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor split after five months. Picture: Getty

After all these PDAs, and a video of Pete calling Phoebe his ‘dream woman’, fans of the showbiz couple are sad to see them break-up.

But why have Phoebe and Pete split?

Phoebe and Pete apparently split due to the struggles of a long-distance relationship; he’s based in New York while she splits her time between Manchester and London, where she’s currently filming for series two of Bridgerton.

The ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions also no doubt made things harder for the couple to see each other.

Pete Davidson is working on a film in New York with Kaley Cuoco
Pete Davidson is working on a film in New York with Kaley Cuoco. Picture: Getty

A source told the tabloids: “Pete and Phoebe's romance was a real whirlwind and from the start they were both totally committed.”

They added: “'It was pretty telling when Phoebe headed to Croatia with her mates this week rather than going to see Pete in America.

“It was wild while it lasted... But the distance has put a strain on them. They will remain close but unless something drastic changes their relationship won't recover.”

While Phoebe films for the new series of Bridgerton, Pete has been filming new movie Meet Cute with Kaley Cuoco.

The couple began dating in February, with Pete spending a chunk of time in England with Phoebe and her mum, Coronation Street’s Sally Dynevor, while the nation was in lockdown.

