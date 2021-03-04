All The Films Regé-Jean Page Has Coming Out After Bridgerton

Regé-Jean Page has some huge movies coming up. Picture: Getty

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page has been snapped up by a number of big films after his role as The Duke.

By Kathryn Knight

Regé-Jean Page not only had the entire world falling in love with him as The Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, but he had movie producers awestruck too.

The Simon Basset actor has now been signed up to some huge movies with some massive names set to be his co-stars, including Chris Evans in The Gray Man.

Regé-Jean Page Singing Proves The Bridgerton Duke’s Talents Are Endless

If you, like us, can’t wait to see more of Regé-Jean on your screen, here’s a list of films and TV shows he’s starring in so that we all have something to look forward to…

The Gray Man

Regé-Jean’s latest movie job is alongside Billy Bob Thornton, Ana De Armas and Ryan Gosling in Netflix’s The Gray Man.

Chris Evans, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Julia Butters are also on the cast list.

The Gray Man is based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney and follows a freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling) as he’s “hunted across the globe” by Chris Evans’ character Hansen, a former cohort at the CIA, according to Deadline.

It’s not yet known who Regé-Jean will play.

Ana De Armas will star in The Gray Man. Picture: Getty

Ryan Gosling will star in The Gray Man. Picture: Getty

Dungeons & Dragons

In the film adaption of fantasy game Dungeons & Dragons, Regé will play the lead role while Hugh Grant will have the role of the villain.

He joins the likes of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriquez and Justice Smith on the cast.

Justice Smith will appear in the Dungeons & Dragons movie. Picture: Getty

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor as The Duke and Daphne in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton season 2

The full cast of Bridgerton season 2 hasn’t yet been confirmed, but we do know it will be back and that it will focus on the oldest Bridgerton brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

As Regé’s character Simon was good friends with Anthony, the brother of his wife Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), it’s highly likely both he and Phoebe will return for series 2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital