When Is Bridgerton Season 2 Coming Out? All The Details You Need

25 January 2021, 17:31

Bridgerton season 2 begins filming spring 2021
Bridgerton season 2 begins filming spring 2021. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton has been confirmed for season two, but when will it be coming out and is there a release date? Here’s the latest…

Bridgerton was confirmed for series two less than a month after it hit Netflix and already fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for Daphne, The Duke, and their family.

Bridgerton: From Primark Signs To Yellow Lines – All The Blunders Fans Are Spotting

Series two will focus on Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, as he promenades through Regency London in search of a wife.

Bridgerton season two will see Anthony on the search for a wife
Bridgerton season two will see Anthony on the search for a wife. Picture: Netflix

The Bridgerton series is based on the hugely popular books by Julia Quinn, so there’s definitely scope for series way beyond seasons one and two.

But for now when is Bridgerton season two coming out, and what’s the latest on its release date? Here’s the info you need…

When is Bridgerton season two coming out?

Bridgerton season two is due to start filming in the spring, as Lady Thistledown revealed when Netflix confirmed the news of another series, so a release date for the new series is yet to be confirmed.

Series one dropped on Christmas Day so we could be looking at another festive release for series two, but even that might be too soon.

To be realistic, we’re pinning our hopes on an early 2022 release date for Bridgerton series two.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for future updates!

