Bridgerton Season 2 Confirmed – With Focus On Jonathan Bailey’s Character Anthony

21 January 2021, 17:12

Bridgerton has been confirmed for season 2
By Kathryn Knight

Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, will be the focus of Bridgerton season two.

Bridgerton season two has been confirmed by Netflix, after the success of series one dominated the Christmas and New Year period.

When Is Bridgerton Set? The Era Of Regency London

Season two will focus on Anthony Bridgerton, Daphne’s older brother, as he searches for a wife.

Anthony Bridgerton will be the focus of season two
Lady Whistledown confirmed via Netflix: “The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion.”

Production on season two will begin in spring 2021, in just a few months time.

“This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen to report on any and all of his romantic activities,” the show’s account tweeted.

Bridgerton season two will see Anthony on the search for a wife
“However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue.”

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s novels of the same name, documenting the glamorous lives of the wealthy in high society West London.

Each of the books follow a different family member in the Regency Era, giving hope there could be even more series after season two!

