When Is Bridgerton Set? The Era Of Regency London

Bridgerton takes Netflix viewers back to a simpler time where class status, ballgowns, and the land you owned were all that mattered – but when is it set?

Bridgerton, starring Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor and Nicola Coughlan, is the Netflix period drama like no other, set in the Georgian era against the backdrop of Regency London.

The eldest daughter of the Bridgertons, Daphne, makes her debut into society in this eight-part drama, while the classiest gossip columnist we’ve ever heard of, Lady Thistledown, unearths the class scandals going on in Grosvenor Square.

But when is Bridgerton set?

Here’s all you need to know about the era of the new Netflix series…

Bridgerton is set in Regency London. Picture: Netflix

When is Bridgerton set?

Bridgerton is set between 1813 and 1827, also dubbed the Regency era when Great Britain and Ireland was coming to the end of the Georgian era.

Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuval, plays a big part in Bridgerton, deciding which young woman will be dubbed the woman of the moment in the marriage market.

Bridgerton's Daphne is played by Phoebe Dynevor. Picture: Netflix

Golda’s character Queen Charlotte is of course depicting George III’s wife, but in Bridgerton she portrays a gossip-loving royal at the “top of the food chain,” as the actress put it.

“Everything she says must go.”

Bridgerton will be available to watch on Christmas Day on Netflix.

