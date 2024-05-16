Bridgerton Season 3's Costumes Include Hidden Meanings In The Colours

16 May 2024, 12:43

Penelope's costumes in Bridgerton contain a hidden meaning
Penelope's costumes in Bridgerton contain a hidden meaning. Picture: Netflix
Capital Buzz

By Capital Buzz

If you’re not taking note of the colours used in Netflix’s Bridgerton then you’re missing half the story. From the Featherington’s yellows to the Bridgerton’s blues, here’s the secret meaning behind the costumes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Netflix’s Bridgerton season three part one has dropped and if there has been a suspicious amount of sick days called in at your work, then you now know why.

As the nation binges the first half of the highly anticipated series starring Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, sipping their lemonades and fanning their fans, we want to look a little deeper into the show.

Whether you’ve just dipped into this season because you’re a fan of Nicola’s work in Derry Girls, or whether you’re a diehard Bridgertonian, something you’ll have noticed right away is the glorious amount of colour used in the show.

Fans have applauded the chemistry between Luke Newtown and costar Nicola Coughlan
Fans have applauded the chemistry between Luke Newtown and costar Nicola Coughlan. Picture: Alamy

The use of colour in the costumes for Bridgerton wasn't just for aesthetics, every shade used has been intentional and tells a little more about the story of that character.

After all Britain’s Regency Era wasn’t exactly known for being a liberated period, so what the characters cannot say themselves, their costumes have managed to express.

Here's what they mean, and how they're used to transform certain characters.

Colour is used very intentionally in Netflix's Bridgerton
Colour is used very intentionally in Netflix's Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

BLUE

Blue has to be the most iconic colour for the show, after all, it’s used for the family the series is named after.

Fans have dubbed it ‘Bridgerton blue’ after noticing that the Bridgertons incorporate the colour in some way, shape or form, not just in their costumes but also in the interior decor of their home.

Production Designer Will Hughes-Jones spoke to Town and Country explaining that the shade of blue they went with was reminiscent of Wedgewood blue.

The same blue that during that period would have been used in expensive ceramics and fine china. What the usage of this blue has done is emphasised the Bridgerton’s class and social status.

The team hasn't shoved it in the audience's face, instead the colours used subconsciously helped us associate the family with wealth.

The Bridgertons more often than not wear blue
The Bridgertons more often than not wear blue. Picture: Netflix

YELLOW

This season revolved around Penelope Featherington and it’s of the utmost importance that the audiences understood her colour journey. Penelope has, up until this season, been clad in the most garish shades of yellow.

At a superficial glance, viewers may have believed the yellow suited her bubbly, sunny personality. However, Penelope disliked the colour her mother picked out for her and even said so on the show.

According to the Jane Austen Centre, yellow was considered one of the most popular shades for young women to wear during the Regency Era, this highlighted how important social standing was to Penelope’s mother, at any cost.

The shades of yellow used do not compliment Penelope's natural colouring
The shades of yellow used do not compliment Penelope's natural colouring. Picture: Netflix

However, she does a poor job of it, as the Featherington’s ostentatious colour palette served as a comedic reminder of how they do not fit in in high society. Instead of a delicate daffodil yellow, the bright yellows used highlighted a classlessness for the family.

Whilst yellow has had a lot of positive associations, it can also represent deceit, enlightenment and cowardice which directly relates to Penelope’s covert operations as Lady Whistledown.

Penelope’s 'enlightenment' was her intelligence and ability to see through the facades of the Ton and write them wittily as Whistedown, however simultaneously, we’ve witnessed firsthand how her deceit and cowardice led to the downfall of her best friend Eloise Bridgerton.

Yellow can represent deceit and cowardice
Yellow can represent deceit and cowardice. Picture: Netflix

But in season 3, we’ve seen Penelope grow as a young woman and move away from the yellows and start wearing deep greens and Bridgerton blues.

Not only do these colours enhance her natural beauty, but they represent Penelope’s desire to remove herself from her mother, associate herself with the palette of the Bridgertons and leave behind her cowardly ways.

The most exciting of all was the fact that green is a combination of blue and yellow on the colour wheel.

And as Colin Bridgerton (blue) and Penelope Featherington (yellow) fall in love, we think we can expect from greens in Colin’s outfits in the future too.

The greens represent the combining of two families, the Bridgertons and the Featheringtons
The greens represent the combining of two families, the Bridgertons and the Featheringtons. Picture: Netflix

WHITES & PINKS

The young Bridgerton women were often donned in whites, pinks and light blues which highlighted their youth and innocence. Daphne Bridgerton almost exclusively dressed in lighter pastels, alongside Edwina Sharma in season 2, who only wore light pink.

These colours were incredibly soft and romantic and they revealed just how naive these girls were during their seasons. But it’s worth noting that Daphne’s colour palette changed after her marriage to the Duke of Hastings.

She went from whites and light blues to deeper more bodied lilacs and purples. Why? Well, the same colour theory existed for this couple as it did for Penelope and Colin.

The Duke and Lady Danbury’s colours were always reds and crimsons to highlight their closeness to royalty, and red combined with Bridgerton blue made purple.

Daphne Bridgerton's lighter colour palette symbolised her innocence
Daphne Bridgerton's lighter colour palette symbolised her innocence. Picture: Netflix

JEWEL TONES

Kate Sharma’s jewel tones stood out in season 2 amongst the pastels and frills of the rest of the Ton.

Her deeper shades not only highlighted the gorgeous tones in her skin, they were also are a nod to the types of dyes that were being made and exported from India at the time.

The colours and textures Kate wears paralleled the styles used in traditional sari garbs from her motherland, however in Regency England, she stuck out like a sore thumb, further enforcing that she did not fit into that society.

However, the soothing darker shades hinted at her maturity as a woman. She was in stark contrast to the youth and jubilant nature of Edwina who wore the lighter shades.

Kate Sharma wore colours uncommon in the Ton
Kate Sharma wore colours uncommon in the Ton. Picture: Netflix

Read more about Bridgerton here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoilers And News

How old are Colin and Penelope in Bridgerton season 3? Their ages revealed

How Old Is Penelope In Bridgerton Season 3? Her Age And Colin's Age Revealed

Maya Jama was a fan of Love Island long before her role as host of the show.

Summer Love Island 2024: Start Date, Cast And Location

Who's going to be on Love Island 2024?

Love Island 2024 Summer Series Line-Up And Cast Rumours So Far

Love Island

How To Read The Maxton Hall Books In English - Save Me Trilogy Translation

Are The Maxton Hall Books Available In English? How To Read A Save Me Translation

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Maxton Hall Books: Do Ruby And James End Up Together?

Here's What Happens To Ruby And James In The Maxton Hall Books

Wicked is being adapted into a feature flick!

All The Details On Wicked From Cast To Release Date & Trailer

Luke Newton's character Colin had a 'hunky' transformation for season 3 of Bridgerton

Inside Luke Newton’s Hunky Transformation As Colin In Bridgerton Season 3

Bridgerton season 3 will drop Part 1 on the 16th of May, 2024

Does Luke Newton Have A Girlfriend? The Bridgerton Star's Dating History

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits