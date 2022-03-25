Nicola Coughlan's Character In Bridgerton Has A Link To Derry Girls

25 March 2022, 17:53

Fans have spotted a Bridgerton and Derry Girls link
Fans have spotted a Bridgerton and Derry Girls link. Picture: Alamy/Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans have spotted a link between Nicola Coughlan's iconic characters in both Bridgerton and Derry Girls...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Season two of Bridgerton is finally here – and things are a little different the second time around!

In late-2020, Netflix dropped the saucy eight-part drama that got everyone's heart racing. Now that the follow-up season has arrived, fans are noticing something interesting about Nicola Coughlan's character...

The Unexpected Prop Bridgerton Use During Sex Scenes

Nicola has reprised her role as Penelope Featherington, the youngest Featherington daughter of the clan who is considered to be somewhat of a wallflower in the high society of the royal court.

The 35-year-old star is also well known for starring in the Channel 4 comedy, Derry Girls, where she portrays Clare Devlin – and it didn't take long for audiences to see a link between the characters of Penelope and Clare.

Be warned – Bridgerton spoilers are ahead...

Nicola Coughlan stars in both Bridgerton and Derry Girls
Nicola Coughlan stars in both Bridgerton and Derry Girls. Picture: Alamy

However, throughout the first season, it soon became apparent that there was more than initially meets the eye with Penelope's character.

In the season one finale, it was revealed that the youngest Featherington sister was in fact the mastermind behind Lady Whistledown – an anonymous newsletter columnist that gossips about London's high society.

Since the cat's out the bag, Bridgerton has given audiences an insight into the operations of Lady Whistledown/Penelope Featherington as she continues to torment her friends and family with her newsletter.

When Penelope goes undercover to send her gossip column off to print, she takes on another alias pretending to be Lady Whistledown's maid, as she does so she assumes a thick Irish accent!

Nicola Coughlan portrays Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton
Nicola Coughlan portrays Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix
Nicola Coughlan stars as Clare Devlin in Channel 4's Derry Girls
Nicola Coughlan stars as Clare Devlin in Channel 4's Derry Girls. Picture: Channel 4

Of course, the actress is Irish herself hailing from Galway and growing up in Oranmore; but it made fans instantly think back to her iconic character of Clare in Derry Girls.

Coughlan perfectly mastered the Londonderry accent for her famous role in the dark comedy that first aired in 2018.

After three years since the second series of the sitcom was released, the third and final season was confirmed last week with a teaser trailer – so we'll get to hear Nicola's Derry accent once more!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been seen on another adorable date

Zendaya And Tom Holland Spotted On Family Coffee Date With Dog

Harry Styles fans are celebrating his 11th anniversary of his X Factor audition.

Harry Styles Fans Celebrate 11 Years Since His Iconic X Factor Audition That Led To One Direction
Harry Styles is the richest member of One Direction

Harry Styles Net Worth: One Direction Singer's Impressive Earnings Revealed

Harry Styles

Polly Walker plays Lady Featherington in Bridgerton - here's everything you need to know about the Netflix actress

Who Plays Lady Featherington In Bridgerton? Actress Polly Walker, Her Husband & Previous Roles Revealed
The tattoo parlour trip made its way to TikTok...

Olivia Rodrigo & Charli D'Amelio Got Matching Tattoos

Love Island fans are concerned as Chloe and Toby are facing split rumours

Love Island’s Chloe And Toby Are Facing Split Rumours

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star