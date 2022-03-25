Nicola Coughlan's Character In Bridgerton Has A Link To Derry Girls

Fans have spotted a Bridgerton and Derry Girls link. Picture: Alamy/Netflix

By Capital FM

Fans have spotted a link between Nicola Coughlan's iconic characters in both Bridgerton and Derry Girls...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Season two of Bridgerton is finally here – and things are a little different the second time around!

In late-2020, Netflix dropped the saucy eight-part drama that got everyone's heart racing. Now that the follow-up season has arrived, fans are noticing something interesting about Nicola Coughlan's character...

The Unexpected Prop Bridgerton Use During Sex Scenes

Nicola has reprised her role as Penelope Featherington, the youngest Featherington daughter of the clan who is considered to be somewhat of a wallflower in the high society of the royal court.

The 35-year-old star is also well known for starring in the Channel 4 comedy, Derry Girls, where she portrays Clare Devlin – and it didn't take long for audiences to see a link between the characters of Penelope and Clare.

Be warned – Bridgerton spoilers are ahead...

Nicola Coughlan stars in both Bridgerton and Derry Girls. Picture: Alamy

However, throughout the first season, it soon became apparent that there was more than initially meets the eye with Penelope's character.

In the season one finale, it was revealed that the youngest Featherington sister was in fact the mastermind behind Lady Whistledown – an anonymous newsletter columnist that gossips about London's high society.

Since the cat's out the bag, Bridgerton has given audiences an insight into the operations of Lady Whistledown/Penelope Featherington as she continues to torment her friends and family with her newsletter.

When Penelope goes undercover to send her gossip column off to print, she takes on another alias pretending to be Lady Whistledown's maid, as she does so she assumes a thick Irish accent!

Nicola Coughlan portrays Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Nicola Coughlan stars as Clare Devlin in Channel 4's Derry Girls. Picture: Channel 4

Of course, the actress is Irish herself hailing from Galway and growing up in Oranmore; but it made fans instantly think back to her iconic character of Clare in Derry Girls.

Coughlan perfectly mastered the Londonderry accent for her famous role in the dark comedy that first aired in 2018.

After three years since the second series of the sitcom was released, the third and final season was confirmed last week with a teaser trailer – so we'll get to hear Nicola's Derry accent once more!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital