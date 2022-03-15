The Unexpected Prop Bridgerton Use During Sex Scenes

Jonathan Bailey has revealed the tricks behind how Bridgerton film their steamy sex scenes. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has shared the ultimate secret prop used on-set during intimacy scenes.

Bridgerton season two’s leading man Jonathan Bailey has shared the tricks of the trade when it comes to filming the Netflix series’ most intimate scenes.

Jonathan is taking on the role of leading man Anthony Bridgerton, with the new season focusing on his romance with Kate Sharma - played by Simone Ashley.

As the new leading duo have been training to live up to the highly-talked about sex scenes portrayed by Daphne Bridgerton and Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett in season one - played by Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page respectively - Jonathan has spoken about what it’s like filming the raunchy scenes.

Jonathan Bailey plays Anthony Bridgerton in season 2. Picture: Netflix

Explaining that working with an intimacy coordinator helps, Jonathan said: “It’s pretty silly really and we have some hilarious moments, but it makes it less awkward.”

Revealing the tricks of the steamy scenes and the unexpected prop they use to make things more comfortable for the actors, Jonathan revealed what they use on-set to coordinate the scenes.

Speaking to this publication, he said: “It's amazing how that whole industry has just come on, even in a year."

Jonathan Bailey dished on the tricks to filming the Bridgerton sex scenes. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton actors work with an intimacy coordinator. Picture: Netflix

“There are new tricks to the trade – little cushions – and it's amazing what you can do with a half-inflated netball,” he added.

The reason behind using the sports prop is to create a barrier between the actors, as Jonathan elaborated: “If there are two people doing a sex scene, the rule is they must have three barriers separating them and there are certain acts where a half-inflated netball can allow for movement without having to connect physically.”

Season two of Bridgerton drops on Netflix on March 25 and fans have already been expressing their excitement for the new series.

