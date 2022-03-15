The Unexpected Prop Bridgerton Use During Sex Scenes

15 March 2022, 15:42

Jonathan Bailey has revealed the tricks behind how Bridgerton film their steamy sex scenes
Jonathan Bailey has revealed the tricks behind how Bridgerton film their steamy sex scenes. Picture: Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has shared the ultimate secret prop used on-set during intimacy scenes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton season two’s leading man Jonathan Bailey has shared the tricks of the trade when it comes to filming the Netflix series’ most intimate scenes.

Jonathan is taking on the role of leading man Anthony Bridgerton, with the new season focusing on his romance with Kate Sharma - played by Simone Ashley.

As the new leading duo have been training to live up to the highly-talked about sex scenes portrayed by Daphne Bridgerton and Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett in season one - played by Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page respectively - Jonathan has spoken about what it’s like filming the raunchy scenes.

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley & Jonathan Bailey Had The Cutest On-Set Friendship

Jonathan Bailey plays Anthony Bridgerton in season 2
Jonathan Bailey plays Anthony Bridgerton in season 2. Picture: Netflix

Explaining that working with an intimacy coordinator helps, Jonathan said: “It’s pretty silly really and we have some hilarious moments, but it makes it less awkward.”

Revealing the tricks of the steamy scenes and the unexpected prop they use to make things more comfortable for the actors, Jonathan revealed what they use on-set to coordinate the scenes.

Speaking to this publication, he said: “It's amazing how that whole industry has just come on, even in a year."

Jonathan Bailey dished on the tricks to filming the Bridgerton sex scenes
Jonathan Bailey dished on the tricks to filming the Bridgerton sex scenes. Picture: Netflix
Bridgerton actors work with an intimacy coordinator
Bridgerton actors work with an intimacy coordinator. Picture: Netflix

“There are new tricks to the trade – little cushions – and it's amazing what you can do with a half-inflated netball,” he added.

The reason behind using the sports prop is to create a barrier between the actors, as Jonathan elaborated: “If there are two people doing a sex scene, the rule is they must have three barriers separating them and there are certain acts where a half-inflated netball can allow for movement without having to connect physically.”

Season two of Bridgerton drops on Netflix on March 25 and fans have already been expressing their excitement for the new series.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry's new range looks incredible on Mick Fleetwood

Harry Styles Shares First Photos Of Mick Fleetwood Wearing 'Pleasing'

Rihanna shared which of her songs are her favourite

Rihanna Reveals Which Of Her Songs She’s Most Proud Of

A heatwave is apparently coming to the UK in April

A Heatwave Is Apparently Coming To The UK This April

Zendaya has had quite the career already

How Did Zendaya Become So Famous? Her Career Evolution From Disney To Euphoria

Lily James admitted she keeps slipping into an American accent after filming Pam & Tommy

Lily James Is Stuck With An American Accent Months After Filming Pam And Tommy

Everything you need to know about Lizzo's new album

Your Guide To Lizzo’s New Album Including Features, Tracklist & More

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

Exclusive
Becky Hill becomes music royalty

WATCH: Becky Hill Becomes Music Royalty

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star