Bridgerton's Simone Ashley & Jonathan Bailey Had The Cutest On-Set Friendship

11 March 2022, 13:58

Simone Ashley dished on her friendship with Jonathan Bailey
Simone Ashley dished on her friendship with Jonathan Bailey. Picture: Netflix/Alamy
Simone Ashley spoke about the on-set rituals she and Jonathan Bailey shared on the set of Bridgerton's second season.

Simone Ashley, 26, has dished on her friendship with Bridgerton co-star Jonathan Bailey, 33, revealing all the fun that was had on-set of the Netflix show.

The pair play the characters of Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, portraying the core love story set to take season two of the period drama by storm.

Bridgerton's Jonathon Bailey Reveals 'Pressure To Hide Sexuality'

Simone – who you may recognise from another Netflix smash-hit Sex Education – has spoken about her experience as a newcomer to the series, revealing that she instantly found a friend in Bailey.

The actress spoke to Glamour as she graced the cover of their March issue, gushing over the "unspoken rhythm" she shared with her colleague.

Simone Ashley is a newcomer to Bridgerton in season 2
Simone Ashley is a newcomer to Bridgerton in season 2. Picture: Getty

Simone had nothing but words of adoration for Jonathan, who she affectionately referred to with a nickname, she said: “I trusted Johnny very quickly, and I felt very comfortable to be vulnerable in my character with him."

She even revealed that whilst working on the set of the show, they would both give each other presents – too cute!

“I would always leave him his favourite snacks in his trailer. We had a very unspoken rhythm going on in that sense, leaving gifts in each other’s trailers," the actress told the publication.

The 26-year-old star shared how they both threw themselves into the experience of filming, saying: "We’re just so enthusiastic to make this as magical and wonderful as possible."

Kate Sharma
Simone Ashley portrays Kate Sharma in season two. Picture: Netflix
Simone Ashley acts opposite Jonathan Bailey
Simone Ashley acts opposite Jonathan Bailey. Picture: Alamy

The Sex Education actress continued: "We understood each other as actors and with what we wanted to create between these two characters."

Season one of the steamy show fixated on the tumultuous love affair between Daphne Bridgerton and Simone Basset (AKA The Duke), whereas the new episodes will follow Anthony's relationship with Kate.

After the first season arrived on Christmas Day back in 2020, Bridgerton's long-awaited second instalment will drop on Netflix on March 25!

