Bridgerton Casts Sex Education's Simone Ashley As Anthony's Love Interest In Series 2

Simone Ashley cast as lead and Anthony Bridgerton's love interest in series 2. Picture: Instagram @simoneasshley/ Netflix Bridgerton

By Capital FM

'Sex education's' Simone Ashley been cast in a leading role in 'Bridgerton's' series 2 as Anthony's love interest opposite Jonathan Bailey.

Bridgerton has cast Sex Education's Simone Ashley to play the new love interest of Anthony Bridgerton and will be the focus of the second series.

Simone, who is known for her role as 'Untouchables' member Olivia Hanan in Sex Education will play the part of Kate Sharma, another enormous break in her acting career as she joins the hit, record breaking Netflix series.

Now, we even have the first description of her character and it's getting us so hyped for the second series.

Bridgerton's second series is set to follow the storyline of Julia Quinn's novels on which they are based and Netflix's official announcement about her casting has given a hint about the character Simone will play.

The series have, however, changed the character's last name from Sheffield to Sharma.

Netflix wrote: "Get ready to fall in love with Simone Ashley, who will play Kate in Season 2 of Bridgerton."

"Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included.

Get ready to fall in love with Simone Ashley, who will play Kate in Season 2 of Bridgerton.



Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included. ` pic.twitter.com/xdVilOjL4Y — Netflix (@netflix) February 15, 2021

Series 2 was confirmed by Lady Whistledown herself via Netflix's social platform, naturally.

She said: "The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion."

"This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen to report on any and all of his romantic activities."

Production on season two will begin in spring 2021, in just a few months time!

Prepare for another social season. Bridgerton is returning for season two, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/yqapEULKz4 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 21, 2021

We are so ready.

