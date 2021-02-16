Bridgerton Casts Sex Education's Simone Ashley As Anthony's Love Interest In Series 2

16 February 2021, 10:30 | Updated: 16 February 2021, 14:31

Simone Ashley cast as lead and Anthony Bridgerton's love interest in series 2
Simone Ashley cast as lead and Anthony Bridgerton's love interest in series 2. Picture: Instagram @simoneasshley/ Netflix Bridgerton
Capital FM

By Capital FM

'Sex education's' Simone Ashley been cast in a leading role in 'Bridgerton's' series 2 as Anthony's love interest opposite Jonathan Bailey.

Bridgerton has cast Sex Education's Simone Ashley to play the new love interest of Anthony Bridgerton and will be the focus of the second series.

Simone, who is known for her role as 'Untouchables' member Olivia Hanan in Sex Education will play the part of Kate Sharma, another enormous break in her acting career as she joins the hit, record breaking Netflix series.

Now, we even have the first description of her character and it's getting us so hyped for the second series.

After We Fell: Release Date, New Trailers And All The Updates On The Film So Far

Bridgerton's second series is set to follow the storyline of Julia Quinn's novels on which they are based and Netflix's official announcement about her casting has given a hint about the character Simone will play.

The series have, however, changed the character's last name from Sheffield to Sharma.

Netflix wrote: "Get ready to fall in love with Simone Ashley, who will play Kate in Season 2 of Bridgerton."

"Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included.

Series 2 was confirmed by Lady Whistledown herself via Netflix's social platform, naturally.

She said: "The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion."

"This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen to report on any and all of his romantic activities."

Production on season two will begin in spring 2021, in just a few months time!

We are so ready.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Elisa Lam used her Tumblr page during her visit to LA.

The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel: Elisa Lam’s Tumblr Page Unveiled

Jesy Nelson sparks solo music theories after cryptic music Instagram post

Jesy Nelson's Cryptic Post Has Fans Convinced She's Working On Solo Music

Kendall Jenner's ex boyfriends include Anwar Hadid and Harry Styles

Kendall Jenner’s Ex Boyfriends And Dating History Uncovered – From Harry Styles To Devin Booker
Fans of To All The Boys are hoping for a new chapter of the movie.

To All The Boys 4 ‘Fantasy’ Picture With Pregnant Lara Jean Has Fans Calling For Another Film
Kendall Jenner has raked in millions over the years.

Kendall Jenner Net Worth: The Supermodel's Impressive Fortune Revealed

Olivia Wilde penned a sweet post to celebrate Harry Styles' hard work in Don't Worry, Darling.

Olivia Wilde Praises Harry Styles’ ‘Talent & Warmth’ In Heartfelt Post As Don’t Worry Darling Wraps

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive