When Does After We Fell Come Out? All The Details So Far

After We Fell is under production. Picture: Getty / Voltage Pictures

After We Fell is next in line in the After movie franchise, but when is the third film coming out and who is in the cast?

After We Collided seemed to be the longest wait ever when it was released earlier this year, and now we’ve all watched it over 10 times already online, the natural question is ‘when is After We Fell coming out?’

After We Fell is the third instalment in the books written by Anna Todd and the film is already under production.

In fact, the crew know how keen After fans are and are shooting the third and fourth films at the same time – the fourth being After Ever Happy.

Here’s everything you need to know about After We Fell, including the possible release date, cast and more…

When is After We Fell coming out?

It was confirmed in September that After We Fell and After Ever Happy will be filmed at the same time, but as production on the movies is in such early stages a release date is yet to be confirmed.

Fans of the first two movies had to wait over a year for the second instalment, but its release was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

This time around, the cast and crew are shooting the next two films back to back in Bulgaria, in a Covid-safe environment.

What is After We Fell about?

After We Fell is the third After movie. Picture: Voltage Pictures

The book description for After We Fell explains: “Life will never be the same. Just as Tessa makes the biggest decision of her life, everything changes. Revelations about her family, and then Hardin's, throw everything they knew before into doubt and make their hard-won future together more difficult to claim. Tessa's life begins to come unglued.”

A big theme is also Hardin trying to earn back Tessa’s trust.

Who is in the cast of After We Fell?

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford will of course be returning as Hardin and Tessa, respectively.

Dylan Sprouse is also expected to return as Trevor and Samuel Larsen as Zed, as well as Pia Mia’s character Tristan.

Steph (Khadijha Red Thunder) and Molly (Inanna Sarkis) are also expected to return for the next two films, but the cast hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford will of course return for After 3 and 4. Picture: Getty

There have also been some new cast members announced, with new actors replacing the original ones due to filming schedule clashes.

- Chance Perdomo as Landon

- Stephen Moyer as Christian Vance

- Mira Sorvino as Carol

- Arielle Kebbel as Kimberly

- Carter Jenkins as Robert

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor Chance is replacing Shane Paul McGhie as Landon, after the actor stepped down from the role over “disagreements” in the filming process.

Stephen is taking the place of Charlie Weber, who played Hardin's dad Christian Vance, while Mira Sorvino is replacing Selma Blair as Carol.

John Tucker Must Die star Arielle Kebbel is joining the cast as Kimberly, taking over from Candice King, who is pregnant with her second baby.

Carter Jenkins will join the cast of the next two sequels as Robert, a potential love interest for Tessa.

