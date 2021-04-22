How The After Movies Will Continue Without Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Josephine Langford

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford won't be returning as main characters for After 5&6. Picture: VoltagePictures/Getty

After fans have been heartbroken that Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford won’t reprise their roles in the newly confirmed films - here’s how the prequel and sequel 5 & 6 will look without them as the main characters.

By Capital FM

After fans have been left devastated after finding out that Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford won’t be reprising their roles as Hardin Scott and Tessa Young in the two newly confirmed movies.

Unlike the first four movies, the prequel and new sequel - which will be the fifth and sixth additions to the movie franchise - won’t be filled with scenes from the couple fans know and love due to the plot.

Everyone has been wondering just how the story will continue without the Hero and Jo featuring in the films and director Castille Landon, as well as producers, have detailed how.

With the prequel being made, it will focus on Hardin’s younger life before he met Tessa, meaning a younger version of him will need to be cast.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford won't be reprising their roles for After 5 & 6. Picture: PA

The sequel, however, will be next-generational and will follow Hardin and Tessa’s children, Emery and Auden, and their cousin Addy.

Castille, who directed After 3 & 4; After We Fell and After Ever Happy, revealed how the “modern” element with work in regard to Hardin and Tessa.

Speaking to Deadline, she said: “Seeing After We Fell and After Ever Happy come together in the edit has inspired us to continue expanding the universe, exploring the origins of the characters we already know and love and giving life to the next generation.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to broaden the relatable themes already established in the series and introduce Hardin and Tessa’s teenage children to a modern landscape.”

Two new After movies have been confirmed, which will shoot back-to-back this Autumn. Picture: VoltagePictures

Are you ready for more? We’re bringing not just one but TWO more stories to the Afterverse! 💜🎬🎬🎬

Producers went on to reveal to the publication that the idea behind it is to give the fans more stories from the After universe, saying: “We are having so much fun with the After franchise and its wonderful fandom which is the most engaged, and active bar none.

“Their engagement level is off the charts. We owe it to them to continue telling great stories around these relatable, empowered and accessible characters and give this underserved audience films that talk to them and reflect their own experiences.”

"Castille relates so brilliantly to the After universe and has become one of the custodians of the franchise. We are thrilled to continue the journey and hope the fans will be as thrilled as we are," they added.

