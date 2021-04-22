How The After Movies Will Continue Without Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Josephine Langford

22 April 2021, 10:38 | Updated: 22 April 2021, 18:31

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford won't be returning as main characters for After 5&6.
Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford won't be returning as main characters for After 5&6. Picture: VoltagePictures/Getty

After fans have been heartbroken that Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford won’t reprise their roles in the newly confirmed films - here’s how the prequel and sequel 5 & 6 will look without them as the main characters.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

After fans have been left devastated after finding out that Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford won’t be reprising their roles as Hardin Scott and Tessa Young in the two newly confirmed movies.

Unlike the first four movies, the prequel and new sequel - which will be the fifth and sixth additions to the movie franchise - won’t be filled with scenes from the couple fans know and love due to the plot.

After We Fell: All The Teaser Pictures, Trailers & On Set Snaps Of After 3 So Far

Everyone has been wondering just how the story will continue without the Hero and Jo featuring in the films and director Castille Landon, as well as producers, have detailed how.

With the prequel being made, it will focus on Hardin’s younger life before he met Tessa, meaning a younger version of him will need to be cast.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford won't be reprising their roles for After 5 & 6.
Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford won't be reprising their roles for After 5 & 6. Picture: PA

The sequel, however, will be next-generational and will follow Hardin and Tessa’s children, Emery and Auden, and their cousin Addy.

Castille, who directed After 3 & 4; After We Fell and After Ever Happy, revealed how the “modern” element with work in regard to Hardin and Tessa.

Speaking to Deadline, she said: “Seeing After We Fell and After Ever Happy come together in the edit has inspired us to continue expanding the universe, exploring the origins of the characters we already know and love and giving life to the next generation.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to broaden the relatable themes already established in the series and introduce Hardin and Tessa’s teenage children to a modern landscape.”

Two new After movies have been confirmed, which will shoot back-to-back this Autumn.
Two new After movies have been confirmed, which will shoot back-to-back this Autumn. Picture: VoltagePictures

Producers went on to reveal to the publication that the idea behind it is to give the fans more stories from the After universe, saying: “We are having so much fun with the After franchise and its wonderful fandom which is the most engaged, and active bar none.

“Their engagement level is off the charts. We owe it to them to continue telling great stories around these relatable, empowered and accessible characters and give this underserved audience films that talk to them and reflect their own experiences.”

"Castille relates so brilliantly to the After universe and has become one of the custodians of the franchise. We are thrilled to continue the journey and hope the fans will be as thrilled as we are," they added.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Disney's Cruella is set to be released in May 2021 in the UK.

How To Watch Disney’s Cruella Movie In The UK

Cardi B reached out to Olivia Rodrigo

Cardi B Reaches Out To Olivia Rodrigo With Advice After She Praises Her ‘Honest’ Songwriting
The production for My Policeman is underway, starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson.

All The Moments Harry Styles Fans Can Expect To See In My Policeman As Intimate Scenes Revealed
Harry Styles and James Corden's 'Gucci talk show' is everything

Harry Styles Joins James Corden, Awkwafina & More In Gucci’s Talk Show Spin-Off

Hilary Duff will play Sophie in Hulu's How I Met Your Father.

Hilary Duff Is Starring In How I Met Your Mother Sequel Series As 'New Ted Mosby'

Lizzo has dyed her hair

Lizzo Switches Up Her Hair Colour During Self Care Session & We Should All Take Note

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish