After We Fell: 5 Things Fans Are Dying To See From New Film Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Josephine Langford

Fans have been anticipating a lot of scenes from the book to make it to After We Fell. Picture: Voltage Pictures/YouTube

Fans of After We Collided have been gearing up for the release of its follow-up instalment, After We Fell, and we’ve rounded up five things fans want to see in the new film.

By Capital FM

The film adaptations of the After book series have had fans hooked since the first instalment starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford dropped in 2019.

The sequel, After We Collided, only made people more invested in the relationship between characters Hardin Scott and Tessa Young in the teen drama film series, so much so, that fans are dying to see what happens in the third instalment, After We Fell.

With no official release date as of yet, Hero recently confirmed that filming has wrapped for the third movie, as well as the fourth instalment, After Ever Happy, which were both filmed at the same time.

However, in the meantime, fans have been discussing their hopes of what they want to see take place in the next film, and we’ve put together five things that are highly-anticipated by Hessa supporters.

*Warning - there may be some spoilers ahead!*

What do fans want to see in After We Fell?

1 - The bar scene

I think @aftermovie knows that we will love this scene 😏 https://t.co/yjIEAIgubA — elusive🖤⛓🕷🥀 (@wekindredspirit) February 25, 2021

After the movie’s official Twitter account shared a behind-the-scenes snap of Tessa in the bar scene, fans were freaking out over the iconic moment being featured in the film.

Sharing a picture of Tessa alongside a caption, which simply read: “Dancing her troubles away,” fans were quick to react and insist that the producers knew “we will love this scene”.

2 - Hessa in London

Hardin and Tessa's scene in London is getting fans emotional. Picture: After Movie/Twitter

After yet another teaser was shared from the upcoming movie, it’s fair to say despite the anticipation for this scene, fans are getting emotional about it!

The snap shared was a still from the trailer, which showed Hardin and Tessa in a very intense embrace, kissing in the middle of a London street.

Without giving too much away, those who have read the book will know it’s about to get teary!

3 - The jacuzzi scene

Fans can't wait for the scene to appear in the movie. Picture: Twitter

Yep, you heard us.

That jacuzzi scene is set to appear in the film after the tiniest snippet of the steamy clip was popped in the trailer for the film and fans are excited, to say the least!

4 - Carter Jenkins playing Robert

Carter Jenkins' character, Robert, is set to shake things up in After We Fell. Picture: Voltage Pictures/YouTube

Hessa wouldn’t be Hessa without their very turbulent moments and it seems that despite their love for one another, other people always seem to get in the way.

After We Collided saw interference from Tessa’s new love interest, Trevor, who was played by Dylan Sprouse, and it did not go down well with Hardin at all.

Things appear to get even more intense now that Robert is set to step into the third movie to give Tessa a brand new love interest.

Carter Jenkins has been cast as Robert in After We Fell and it’s safe to say fans are excited about his portrayal!

5 - The gym scene

The gym scene is one of the most popular moments in the book. Picture: Voltage Pictures/YouTube

Those who have read the book will know that the gym scene is a seriously intense one, and judging by the trailer, the NSFW part of the book has made it into the film and fans have been tweeting about it nonstop.

