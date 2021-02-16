All Five After Books In Order Including Prequel 'Before'- Will It Be Made Into A Film?

Here is every book in Anna Todd's 'After' series including the lesser known prequel novel 'Before' as fans wonder if this was also be made into a film...

As the third and fourth After movies have officially been filmed, fans are wondering if the fifth instalment of Anna Todd's book series will also get the big screen treatment.

A fifth, you ask?

Yep- there's another book in the romance series, a prequel called Before and due to the enormous appetite for the flicks starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, could we expect another film in time?

Let's take a look at all the novels so far...

How many books are in the After series?

There are five novels in the After series- After, After We Collided, After We Fell and After Ever Happy were the first four to be published by amateur author turned worldwide phenomenon, Anna Todd.

Anna originally published her writing onto Wattpad, an online global community for amateur writers.

Following their huge success online the books have sold millions of copies worldwide, whilst the original Wattpad versions of the story have been read over one billion times.

The fifth novel is a prequel aptly titled Before and is a prequel story focussing on Hardin Scott's life (spoiler) before Tessa entered his life.

The novel also reveals what happens after After, and gives 'new insights' on their romance.

Will Before also be turned into an After film?

There has been no mention as to whether Before will be turned into a film but due to the enormous success of the franchise and appetite from fans for more of the Tessa and Hardin love story, we're definitely going to say it's a possibility.

However, as the book doesn't focus on their relationship but before they even met, would a film of this nature fulfil audiences desire for their love story?

Stephanie Meyer who penned the infamous Twilight Saga released Midnight Sun, the first novel told from Edward Cullen's perspective- but there are no plans to turn this into a film.

However, hers is not a prequel, which gives Anna Todd's novel better potential to be adapted for the big screen.

So, we'd keep our fingers crossed!

