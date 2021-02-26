First Behind-The-Scenes Picture Of After We Fell Shows Tessa In Highly-Anticipated Scene
26 February 2021, 11:04
Fans have gained an insight into what we’ll be seeing in After We Fell following a BTS snap that was shared on Twitter.
After We Fell has been highly-anticipated by fans since the release of After We Collided in November 2020.
The third instalment to the movie adaptation of the book series will see the turbulent relationship between Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) unfold even further.
It’s fair to say fans are more excited now than ever after a behind-the-scenes picture from After We Fell was released online.
Taking to Twitter to share the BTS shot, the official After movie account tweeted: “Dancing her troubles away #AfterWeFellMovie #BTS.”
Dancing her troubles away #AfterWeFellMovie #BTS pic.twitter.com/xfwPgGAH6E— After We Collided Movie (@aftermovie) February 25, 2021
The BTS snap was a still of Tessa dancing in what appears to be from the iconic bar scene, and fans were freaking out!
One wrote: “The. Bar. Top. Scene. Shut. Up.”
“I want moreeeeeee,” shared another.
The. Bar. Top. Scene. Shut. Up. https://t.co/RAgQWSB0jc— Harley Bush (@harley_bushh) February 26, 2021
I think @aftermovie knows that we will love this scene 😏 https://t.co/yjIEAIgubA— elusive🖤⛓🕷🥀 (@wekindredspirit) February 25, 2021
“I think @aftermovie knows that we will love this scene,” added a third.
After fans have been getting a serious amount of content lately after Anna Todd’s (the author) production company shared an unseen snap of Tessa and Hardin’s lake scene, from the first movie, on Twitter earlier this week.
Obviously, everyone was sent into meltdown over it and although we don’t have a release date for the third movie yet, all we know is that each day is a day closer!
