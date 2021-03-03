After We Fell Just Shared Another Teaser Photo And It's An Emotional One

After We Fell shared a new photo from the film. Picture: Netflix / After/Twitter

After We Fell’s release date must be days from being announced, as the film have shared yet another snap from one of the new scenes.

By Capital FM

After We Fell is expected to drop later this year and after the first teaser trailer, new photos have begun to emerge from the third After film.

On Tuesday night the movie’s Twitter account posted a photo of Hardin and Tessa (Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford) kissing in the middle of a London street.

After We Fell will see Tess and Hardin's relationship face a big test. Picture: After Movie/Twitter

It was captioned: “BRB… can’t breathe #Hessa #AfterWeFellMovie,” and, tbh, same.

Tessa was dressed in a fluffy pink coat for the scene, while Hardin looked equally dressed up in a black blazer.

Fans naturally loved the sneak-peek, with most admitting they know already this scene will break their hearts.

After We Fell previously shared this photo of Tessa. Picture: After Movie/Twitter

"I can’t wait to see this moment, I’m already getting tons of tissues,” one person commented.

“This photo could be a souvenir photo of 2 lovers in London but this trip will probably be one of the hardest moments for them," added another.

And we’re gonna leave it there because we don’t think we can cope anymore!

