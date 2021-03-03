After We Fell Just Shared Another Teaser Photo And It's An Emotional One

3 March 2021, 10:25

After We Fell shared a new photo from the film
After We Fell shared a new photo from the film. Picture: Netflix / After/Twitter

After We Fell’s release date must be days from being announced, as the film have shared yet another snap from one of the new scenes.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

After We Fell is expected to drop later this year and after the first teaser trailer, new photos have begun to emerge from the third After film.

Inside 'After's Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Josephine Langford’s Friendship: From On-Screen Romance To Dating Rumours

On Tuesday night the movie’s Twitter account posted a photo of Hardin and Tessa (Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford) kissing in the middle of a London street.

After We Fell will see Tess and Hardin's relationship face a big test
After We Fell will see Tess and Hardin's relationship face a big test. Picture: After Movie/Twitter

It was captioned: “BRB… can’t breathe #Hessa #AfterWeFellMovie,” and, tbh, same.

Tessa was dressed in a fluffy pink coat for the scene, while Hardin looked equally dressed up in a black blazer.

Fans naturally loved the sneak-peek, with most admitting they know already this scene will break their hearts.

After We Fell previously shared this photo of Tessa
After We Fell previously shared this photo of Tessa. Picture: After Movie/Twitter

"I can’t wait to see this moment, I’m already getting tons of tissues,” one person commented.

“This photo could be a souvenir photo of 2 lovers in London but this trip will probably be one of the hardest moments for them," added another.

And we’re gonna leave it there because we don’t think we can cope anymore!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents Maggie and Patrick

Who Are Billie Eilish’s Mum And Dad? Inside Her Bond With Her Parents

Molly-Mae Hague's Instagram giveaway took place in September last year.

Molly-Mae Hague Under Fire For Breaking Rules With 'Unfair' Instagram Giveaway

Taylor Swift's celebrity friends showed their support after she hit back at Ginny & Georgia's sexist joke about her love life

Taylor Swift Supported By Boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Todrick Hall And More After Ginny & Georgia's Sexist Joke About Her Love Life
Liam Payne addresses One Direction's lack of dancing ability

Liam Payne Addresses One Direction's Lack Of Dancing Ability

Kendall and Kylie go wild in drunk make-up tutorial video

Kendall & Kylie Film Go Wild Filming Drunk Make-Up Tutorial

Billie Eilish asked fans to take it easy on her ex-boyfriend Brandon Quentin Adams.

Billie Eilish Urges Fans To “Be Nice” To Ex-Boyfriend Q Following His Cryptic Statement On Their Split

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot