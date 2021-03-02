Inside 'After's Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Josephine Langford’s Friendship: From On-Screen Romance To Dating Rumours

After's Hardin Scott and Tessa Young have been rumoured to be dating in real life. Picture: PA

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford have developed a super close friendship following their roles as Hardin Scott and Tessa Young in the After series - but are they dating in real life? Here’s what we know about their on and off-screen relationships.

It’s fair to say that Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford have a serious amount of on-screen chemistry when portraying their roles as Hardin Scott and Tessa Young in the After series, but what is their IRL relationship like?

The co-stars, who have won over the hearts of many fans who are rooting for Hessa in After and its sequel, After We Collided, have worked together for a number of years, with many people speculating about whether or not they are also baes off-screen.

So, are Hero and Josephine dating in real life? And when did they first become friends?

Let’s take a look at their friendship…

Fans have been anticipating the third movie instalment, After We Fell. Picture: Netflix

Are Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford dating in real life?

As disappointing as this may be for many fans of the After franchise - the actors who play Hardin and Tessa are not a real-life couple.

Despite their very steamy chemistry on-screen, Josephine has previously shut down the dating rumours, telling Cosmopolitan in 2019 that ‘fans will ship anything’.

Hero has also spoken about his love life before, revealing to ELLE in 2019 that he’d never been in a relationship.

At the time, he said: “I've never had, like, a proper relationship. I haven't had a girl I would call my girlfriend."

It has been two years so maybe things have changed on the romance front for him, however, he’s a super low-key person so we’re yet to see him post a snap of a potential partner online!

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford are good friends. Picture: PA

When did Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford meet?

Speaking in an interview last year, Hero revealed that the pair only met 10 minutes before they had a meeting with their After producers.

He said: “We met in the hotel lobby 10 minutes before we were going to go and do a dinner with producers and a director,” with Josephine adding that they ‘said hi and then popped into an Uber’.

Hero went on to add that they did manage to get some time alone to practice their scenes before filming, saying: “We did have just over a week before the first day of filming through rehearsals that we just solely focused on scenes just with the two of us so, it was really good to get familiar with each other before the first day of filming.”

After first started filming in 2018, which means that Hero and Josephine have been good pals for a few years now!

