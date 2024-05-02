The Idea of You Ending – Do Hayes And Soléne End Up Together?

2 May 2024, 15:25

The Idea of You ending: Do Hayes and Solene end up together?
The Idea of You ending: Do Hayes and Solene end up together? Picture: Prime Video
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

The ending of The Idea of You leaves audiences on a hopeful cliffhanger about the future of Hayes and Solène's relationship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you're not already obsessed with Hayes Campbell and Solène Marchand from The Idea of You, you're about to be.

The brand new film, starring Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway, sees 40-year-old Solène embark on a dizzying and unexpected romance with boyband superstar 24-year-old Hayes Campbell. Despite the age gap, and the huge obstacles that end up their way, the two fall in love. But do they actually end up together at the end?

The ending of The Idea of You is actually very different to the ending of Robinne Lee's original book, and it implies a completely different outcome for Hayes and Solène's relationship. Here's how the film ends, and what that final scene means for Hayes and Solène's future.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Idea of You ending!

Do Hayes and Solene end up together at the end of The Idea of You?
Do Hayes and Solene end up together at the end of The Idea of You? Picture: Alamy

Do Hayes and Solène end up together after The Idea of You ending?

After a whirlwind romance that sees Solène and Hayes try to navigate their relationship while keeping it under wraps and out of the spotlight, things begin to come crashing down after it's made public and Solène is shamed in the press for dating a younger man.

Towards the end of the film, Solène breaks it off with Hayes once and for all after seeing the negative affect the attention is having on her teenage daughter Izzy. Hayes offers to quit everything to be with Solène but Solène has to put her daughter first.

Hayes later visits Solène at her house and he asks if she will promise to "revisit" their romance in 5 years time, when Izzy has finished school and when he'll be "some d-list celebrity that nobody gives a sh-t about." Solène tells him it's "too long" and they agree to each take a shot at happiness with someone else if it happens.

Watch The Idea of You trailer

The film then jumps forward to 5 years later. Solène is now 45 and has a new haircut, Izzy is at college and Hayes, now 29, is thriving as a solo artist and has some sexy, grown-up facial hair.

Solène stumbles across him performing on a chat show, where he later teases that he's taking a trip to LA to see someone special.

The final scene of the film sees Hayes standing in Solène's art gallery. They stare at each other and smile, as Solène begins to cry happy tears.

While the film's ending is left somewhat open and doesn't explicitly confirm that they get back together, it is heavily implied that they're finally going to give their relationship a real shot. Whether they stay together for years to come is also left open for viewers to decide.

The film's ending is a lot more promising and hopeful than the ending of the original book, where they do not get back together. Despite Hayes' persistent calls and messages, Solène resists and moves on with her life.

So, for all the Hayes and Solène shippers out there, the film's ending is a huge win for the couple.

Read more about The Idea of You here:

WATCH: Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints A Portrait While Answering Chaotic Questions | The Idea of You

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The Idea of You ending: Here's why it's completely different to the book

Here's Why The Idea Of You's Ending Is Completely Different To The Original Book

Anne Hathaway urges people to call her anything but 'Anne'

Anne Hathaway Explains Why She Doesn’t Like Being Called ‘Anne’

Former Nickelodeon creator Dan Schneider is suing Quiet on Set docuseries

Dan Schneider Is Suing 'Quiet On Set' Docuseries Producers

Does Nicholas Galitzine have a girlfriend/partner?

Does Nicholas Galitzine Have A Girlfriend Or Partner?

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, Spoilers, Cast, News and Trailers

All the songs on The Idea Of You soundtrack

The Complete 'The Idea Of You' Soundtrack - From August Moon To Anne-Marie

Here are all the details on August Moon the boy band from 'The Idea Of You' movie

Meet The Band From 'The Idea Of You' – August Moon

Nicholas galitzine

Nicholas Galitzine's Age, Movies, Height And More Things You Didn't Know

Nicholas Galitzine Explains How The Idea of You's Sex Scenes Are Different To Other Movies

Nicholas Galitzine Explains How The Idea of You's Sex Scenes Are Different To Other Films

Nicholas Galitzine picked out his tattoos for The Idea of You

Hayes’ Tattoos In ‘The Idea Of You’ Hold A Clue To His Character

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits